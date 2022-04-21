BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

·1 min read

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd cut its annual copper production outlook on Thursday as operations at its Escondida project in Chile took a hit over protests by workers and environmental activists, as well as labour shortages due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats.

That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit.

"Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

Copper production from Escondida is now expected between 1,000 thousand tonnes (kt) and 1,030 kt for 2022, down from its previous range of 1,020 kt to 1,080 kt, resulting in a slight downgrade to total copper output forecast to between 1,570 kt and 1,620 kt.

The miner has logged 1,112 kt of copper output so far this financial year, down 10% from last year. Its third-quarter iron ore output from Western Australia came in flat from last year, and missed consensus estimates.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Credit Suisse U.S. Pension Work May Be Imperiled by Conviction

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse’s access to a key regulatory exemption relied on by banks and money managers to manage U.S. pension funds may be in peril.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy InheritanceThe

  • Treasury Yield Jump Rips Into Asia’s Sheltered Debt Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The suffering for Southeast Asian bonds isn’t over yet, according to a Bloomberg analysis that shows how their central banks’ last stand against tighter policy risks fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Dea

  • T. Rowe Price says it plans to back Kohl's nominees in proxy fight with Macellum

    BOSTON (Reuters) -T. Rowe Price Associates, one of the biggest investors in Kohl's Corp, said it plans to back all of the department store's directors, dealing a setback to activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors as it tries to take control of the board. T. Rowe Price owned 6.8 million shares or 5.29% of the company at the end of December. Macellum, led by Jonathan Duskin, has accused Kohl's of not doing enough to improve its business.

  • BHP reports weaker-than-expected iron ore production on COVID curbs

    Copper production at BHP's massive Escondida copper mine in Chile declined 9% to 226.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in the third quarter, primarily due to a reduced workforce from COVID-19 quarantine regulations and public road blockades that affected access to the site for both workers and supplies. Iron ore production from Western Australia came in at 66.7 million tonnes (Mt) for the period, flat from a year earlier but lower than a consensus estimate of 70 mt compiled by Visible Alpha. Not until early March did Western Australia lift hard-line border restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes lower as Netflix weighs, sends ripples through tech

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down on Wednesday, weighed by streaming giant Netflix's surprise drop in subscribers which shook investor confidence in other high-growth companies, fearful they may face similar post-pandemic performance issues. By contrast, the blue-chip Dow was driven to a higher close by positive earnings from consumer giant Procter & Gamble and IT firm IBM Corp. Netflix Inc plunged after it blamed inflation, the Ukraine war and fierce competition for the subscriber decline and predicted deeper losses ahead.

  • Goldman's Kostin Sees Markets Focusing on Stability

    David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, examines what a return of positive real yields means for equities and sees "stability and the idea of stable growth" as the attributes likely to outperform in the current environment. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • U.S. Oil Exports Soar as World Works to Replace Russian Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves D

  • Alcoa Sinks as Aluminum Shipments Fall in Sign of Waning Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. sales slumped as prolonged supply chain disruptions curbed shipments, raising concern that the tie-ups may erode customer demand for metal.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Earnings On Deck As Russia-Ukraine War Adds To Uncertainties

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Copper Mines Are Shutting in Peru With Social Conflicts Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sky-high metal prices and accelerating general inflation are fueling another up-tick in resource nationalism and social unrest in Peru, among the top suppliers of copper, zinc and silver. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsAs of W

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise as investors weigh earnings, Netflix slides

    U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening to give back gains after a rebound rally during the regular trading day, as investors took in a host of quarterly earnings results and looked ahead to more data.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Djokovic rallies to beat Djere in 3 sets at Serbia Open

    Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round of the Serbia Open in a match that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Carvana stock claws back despite ‘uniquely difficult environment’ that hit earnings

    Shares of Carvana Co. were bouncing back in after-hours trading Wednesday after the used-car retailer admitted that both industry-wide and company-specific issues impacted its business in the first quarter but said that it had plans to address its challenges.

  • Gas station owner ‘on verge of tears’ after undercharging for fuel in Tennessee

    “How many people this morning thought, it’s my lucky day, while this man was getting taken to the cleaners?”

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • What executives get wrong about employee multitasking during meetings

    92% of executives say that employees who turn their cameras off during meetings "probably don't have a long-term future at their company."