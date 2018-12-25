Is BHP Group Plc (LON:BHP) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, BHP Group Plc (LON:BHP) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 4.9%. Let’s dig deeper into whether BHP Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does BHP Group fit our criteria?

BHP Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 81%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 66% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 6.6%. However, EPS should increase to $1.9, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although BHP’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, BHP Group generates a yield of 4.9%, which is on the low-side for Metals and Mining stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, BHP Group is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

