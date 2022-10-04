BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec

Visitors to the BHP booth speak with representatives during the PDAC convention in Toronto
Jeslyn Lerh and Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Jeslyn Lerh and Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - BHP Group expects to receive three more bulk carriers powered partly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the next six to nine months, part of the company's plans to cut emissions from shipping, a senior executive said.

BHP, which received its first two LNG-fuelled vessels earlier this year, has locked in some term supplies of LNG buffering the company from volatile prices and is studying the potential for biofuels, Fergus Eley, BHP's Head of Maritime Enterprise, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) 2022.

The world's largest miner and shipper of dry bulk commodities is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050 and started using LNG to fuel ships carrying products from Australia to China this year.

BHP will receive delivery of the three additional carriers from shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping by mid-2023, Eley said.

LNG will be a key transition fuel choice for BHP, he said, despite the price volatility in the market over the past two years.

Asian LNG spot prices are at their highest on a seasonal basis since at least 2010, as Europe has been boosting LNG imports to replace Russian gas since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The volatility we are seeing at the moment is really unprecedented," Eley said. The company has locked in some term supplies to cushion the impact from spot price volatility while BHP takes a long-term view on the lower-emitting fuel, he added.

BHP is looking at opportunities for ships to take biofuel for bunkering in Singapore, especially for voyages to the east coast of Australia and to Europe.

"We have conducted one or two (biofuel) trials in the last 12 months, and we are now working on a larger contract," he said.

However, limited economies of scale remain a key challenge for the industry to adopt biofuel for bunkering in Asia, where it is still less readily available compared with Europe.

"We can help create that demand and we're doing so by forming these contracts where some of our vessels that go through to Europe, bunker here in Singapore with biofuel," Eley said. BHP hopes to reduce emissions by 20% for long-haul voyages using biofuel.

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Is Top Pick at Bank of China During Commodities Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of China International Ltd. sees natural gas as the star performer in an otherwise bleak commodities outlook, with zinc and aluminum offering the best prospects among metals.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan

  • Samsung Elec to triple advanced chip production by 2027, sees robust demand

    Samsung Electronics' chip contract manufacturing business said on Tuesday it plans to more than triple its advanced chips production capacity by 2027 to meet strong demand despite current global economic headwinds. The world's second-largest foundry after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is targeting mass production of advanced 2-nanometre technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nanometre chips by 2027, set for use in applications such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. "There has been some progress (in raising prices) this year, and costs are being reflected... New orders won currently will be made after 2-3 years, so the direct impact of the current atmosphere will be minimal," said Moonsoo Kang, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics' foundry business.

  • Australia's Telstra hit by data breach, two weeks after attack on Optus

    Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it had suffered what it called a small data breach, a disclosure that comes two weeks after its main rival Optus was left reeling by a massive cyberattack. Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an intrusion of a third-party organisation exposed some employee data dating back to 2017. According to local media, a Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Among Primary Dealers in Saudi Local Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia appointed BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc as primary dealers in the government’s local debt instruments.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missil

  • Analysis-Credit Suisse’s turnaround just got a lot tougher as market reels

    Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG, battered by scandals and losses, is racing through a restructuring plan. Some of the bank's wealth management clients have recently become concerned about Credit Suisse's turnaround, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters, and some have been moving funds, according to one of the people. The division is expected to be the centerpiece of the bank's turnaround plan.

  • OPEC+ mulling largest cuts since 2020 crisis, sources say

    LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources said, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making it their largest cut since 2020. The group is set to meet on Oct. 5 in Vienna -- in person for the first time since March 2020 -- against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, has been gradually raising its output target to unwind the record cuts it made in 2020.

  • India’s Groundbreaking Mars Orbiter Mission Is Officially Dead

    Planet Volumes via UnsplashIndia’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), a probe that has been orbiting the red planet since 2014 as the country’s first ever Mars exploration mission, has been officially declared dead.Researchers lost communications with the spacecraft after it entered a long eclipse period with Mars on October 2. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) soon afterward issued a statement declaring: “the spacecraft is non-recoverable, and attained its end-of-life.” The mission team su

  • Hurricane Ian: Florida search operation redoubled as death toll tops 100

    FORT MYERS, Fla. (Reuters) -Search-and-rescue teams in Florida doubled back to examine tens of thousands of Gulf Coast homes and businesses on Monday after an initial sweep through areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian, as the death toll from one of America's fiercest storms on record topped 100. Emergency crews have made cursory inspections of about 45,000 properties since Ian blasted ashore last Wednesday, flooding seaside communities with high surf that washed away numerous buildings, Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management, said during a morning briefing. At least 103 U.S. storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian made U.S. landfall with catastrophic force as a Category 4 hurricane, packing maximum-sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kph).

  • Three Stocks to Consider as REITs Take a Dive

    Roaring interest rates have decimated real estate investment trusts in 2022, with the FTSE Nareit REIT index losing 28% so far this year.

  • Steelers 13.5-point underdogs versus Bills

    Pittsburgh is a huge underdog this week.

  • Russian Deputy PM says restoration of Nord Stream possible - TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden, with a significant fall in gas pressure leading to the detection of the ruptures. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds.

  • Europe Gas Slides as Storage, EU Steps Cut Risks for This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell amid signs the continent will be able to navigate this winter with sufficient inventories, an influx of LNG and steps taken by the European Union to contain the crisis.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off

  • Gas in Los Angeles County hits record high of $6.467 a gallon

    California has seen the steepest gas price increase in the U.S. in the past week, up 59 cents to an average of $6.38 a gallon, according to AAA.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for F

  • Oil prices settle sharply higher on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices were sharply higher on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling up more than 5%, following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is considering a production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

  • Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

    Oil stocks had a great day on Monday with some climbing over 10%. The big news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly considering cutting back oil supply by over 1 million barrels per day in what's being called a "historic cut." Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped as much as 8.9%, Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose 11.6%, and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) traded 10.8% higher.

  • Gas prices hit record highs in LA County

    Angelenos are paying $3 more per gallon than the national average.

  • Global gas markets to remain tight next year amid supply squeeze-IEA

    Global gas markets are expected to remain tight next year as Russian pipeline gas supplies dwindle and gas demand falls in Europe in response to energy saving measures and high prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday. Natural gas markets worldwide have been tightening since 2021 and global gas consumption is expected to decline by 0.8% this year as result of a record 10% contraction in Europe and flat demand in the Asia Pacific region, the IEA said in its quarterly gas market report.