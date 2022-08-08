BHP Returns to Major M&A in Hunt for EV and Clean Energy Metals

Harry Brumpton and David Stringer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group was rebuffed in a takeover approach for OZ Minerals Ltd. as the world’s top miner returns to major dealmaking in a hunt for copper and nickel assets vital to the shift to electric transport and clean energy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Melbourne-based BHP’s offer valued the target at about A$8.4 billion ($5.8 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations. That is too low for a company with significant growth prospects in coveted commodities, Adelaide-based OZ Minerals said Monday in a statement.

The proposal marks a return to multibillion dollar offers for BHP after years of caution following the industry’s series of failed acquisitions. The miner’s last major transaction was $12.1 billion for Petrohawk Energy Corp. in 2011, though it has since made smaller moves for copper and nickel assets.

OZ Minerals jumped as much as 39% in Sydney, the most since April 2001. BHP’s offer of A$25 a share represented a 32% premium to the producer’s closing price on Friday. BHP rose as much as 0.8%.

Read more: Vast Fortunes Will Be Made in Obscure Metals Behind Clean Power

“The offer is compelling, and aligns with BHP’s strategy of increasing exposure toward future facing commodities,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker said in a note. BHP has the capacity to fund development of OZ Minerals’ suite of growth projects at a time when a weaker copper price is adding risks for the smaller producer, he said.

BHP, which this year hived off its oil and gas assets, is seeking to add more growth in commodities tied to trends including low-emissions transport and clean energy, particularly copper needed for renewables and nickel required for lithium-ion batteries. The producer is also pouring billions of dollars into a giant new potash mine in Canada to enter the fertilizer sector.

“We have a unique set of copper and nickel assets, all with strong long-term growth potential in quality locations,” OZ Minerals Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cole said in the statement. “We are mining minerals that are in strong demand particularly for the global electrification and decarbonization thematic.”

OZ Minerals operates copper mines in South Australia, where BHP has its giant Olympic Dam operation and Oak Dam prospect, and also has nickel developments in Western Australia and projects in Brazil.

Cole, appointed in late 2014, has transformed OZ Minerals “into arguably one of the best copper companies in Australia and the world, if not the best,” Peter O’Connor, an analyst at Sydney-based Shaw & Partners Ltd. said in a note. “This M&A foray is far from over.”

Read more: How a Battery Metals Squeeze Puts EV Future at Risk: QuickTake

BHP has accumulated an interest OZ Minerals, though the stake is less than 5%, the smaller company said in its statement. The target has appointed Macquarie Capital and Greenhill & Co. as financial advisers, and Gilbert + Tobin as legal adviser, OZ Minerals said.

The proposal “represents compelling value and certainty for OZ Minerals shareholders,” BHP’s CEO Mike Henry said in a statement, and the producer is disappointed the target’s board “has indicated that it is not willing to entertain our compelling offer or provide us with access to due diligence in relation to our proposal.”

(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Circulate Capital's Schegg On Reducing Plastic Pollution

    Circulate Capital Asia MD Regula Schegg discusses the investment case for opportunities across South and Southeast Asia's plastics value chain. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Reduces Buybacks Amid Stock-Purchasing Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett dialed back on share repurchases in the second quarter as his conglomerate put its cash stockpile to work buying up stakes in other companies.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rage

  • Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

    A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product. DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S.…

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Peru’s New Finance Minister to Focus on Public Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- In his first week as Peru’s finance minister, Kurt Burneo plans to visit the central bank board and the head of congress with a basic message: Public investment must be increased to stimulate private activity.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and E

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Baidu bags China's first fully driverless robotaxi licenses

    China search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it has obtained permits to operate fully driverless robotaxi services on open roads from two Chinese cities, the first of their kind in the country. The permits, awarded by the southwestern municipality of Chongqing and the central city of Wuhan, allow commercial robotaxis to offer rides to the public without human safety drivers in the car. Baidu said they marked a "turning point" in China's policy-making towards autonomous driving.

  • Humanity Forward Celebrates Senate Passage of Inflation Reduction Act

    Humanity Forward Celebrates Senate Passage of Inflation Reduction ActPR NewswireWASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward is celebrating lawmakers for making unprecedented progress in the fight against climate change through the Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Aug. 3 following its second-quarter earnings report. The luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker generated $97.3 million in revenue, which represented a big jump from $174,000 a year ago (when it hadn't started shipping its vehicles) but broadly missed analysts' expectations by $59.8 million. Lucid only delivered 679 vehicles during the quarter and produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....