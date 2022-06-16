BHP Scraps Thermal Coal Exit as Investors and Prices Shift

David Stringer
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group will scrap a plan to exit from thermal coal and instead aim to shutter its final mine by mid-2030 after prices surged, and with investor attitudes shifting on the sale of fossil fuel assets.

The world’s top miner, which has been reviewing its options for the Mt Arthur mine in Australia’s New South Wales-state for about two years, didn’t attract a suitable offer for the asset, according to a Thursday statement.

Melbourne-based BHP will instead seek to extend the operation’s life from 2026 to the end of fiscal 2030, and pledged to work with the local community over the next eight years on a closure plan.

Pressure in recent years from ESG-focused investors to quickly sell coal assets has been replaced by calls on major commodity producers to focus on the responsible -- and accelerated -- closure of the operations. Exiting the fuel has also been complicated by a price surge that saw Asia’s benchmark Newcastle coal advance to a record high last month.

Read more: BHP’s Thermal Coal Exit in Doubt After Fuel Hits Record High

“Use of asset divestment as a tool to lower carbon footprints and avoid responsible closure is not acceptable,” Harriet Kater, climate lead for Australia at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a shareholder activist group, said in a statement. Some investors had raised concerns over any buyer extending the mine’s operation until 2045 after BHP raised the prospect of an extension to that date with regulators.

BHP advanced as much as 1.8% in Sydney trading as of 12:30pm local time.

The producer has been seeking to shed fossil fuel assets as Chief Executive Office Mike Henry focuses the company around its top-earning iron ore unit, and on metals tied to the energy transition, including copper and nickel. A sprawling oil and gas unit was divested to Woodside Energy Group in a deal completed this month, while the firm last year sold a package of Australian metallurgical coal assets and a share in the Cerrejon thermal coal mine in Colombia.

BHP has a provision of about $700 million for the closure of Mt Arthur and expects rehabilitation work to last about 10 to 15 years after mining ends, the company said in its statement.

(Updates to add investor comment in fifth paragraph)

