BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Total iron ore sales from its Western Australia operations were 67.1 million tons in the three months to March 31, BHP said Thursday in a statement, meeting a median forecast of 67.2 million tons among five analysts. Full-year guidance for attributable output was held at a range of 249 million tons to 259 million tons, although the company cut forecasts for copper and nickel production.

BHP said the lower volumes from its Western Australian iron ore operations reflected “temporary labor constraints due to Covid-19, train driver shortages and planned maintenance activities.” Compared with the year before, quarterly iron ore shipments were little changed from 66 million tons.

Like some other miners, BHP faces headwinds from growing cost pressures and increased investor scrutiny of its management of environmental, social and governance issues. Still, the surge in commodity prices, exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and supply chain issues, could help cushion some of the impact.

“Market volatility and inflationary pressures have increased further as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mike Henry, BHP’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. “While we expect conditions to improve during the course of the 2023 calendar year, we anticipate the skills shortages and overall labor market tightness in Australia and Chile to continue.”

BHP’s report comes after rivals Rio Tinto Group and Vale SA announced a drop in shipments and production in the year’s first quarter. Rio said the current inflationary environment was unlike anything the global economy had witnessed in almost half a century, creating growth risks for the steel-making ingredient’s key consumers.

While BHP’s full-year guidance remains unchanged, it said iron ore production in the June quarter was expected to be impacted by “continued Covid-19 related absenteeism as Western Australia approaches anticipated peak case numbers, and planned car dumper maintenance.”

Output across BHP’s copper mines was 1% higher than the previous three months, but the financial year-to-date total was down 10%, partly due to a “challenging” operating environment in Chile as Covid-19 cases increased.

The company in August agreed to merge its oil and gas business with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. and said earlier this month that completion of the deal is on track and targeted for June 1.

BHP’s Sydney-traded shares have climbed 26% this year, compared with a 18% advance for top rival Rio Tinto. BHP’s production report was published before Thursday trading began in Australia.

(Updates with detail throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • Credit Suisse U.S. Pension Work May Be Imperiled by Conviction

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse’s access to a key regulatory exemption relied on by banks and money managers to manage U.S. pension funds may be in peril.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy InheritanceThe

  • Treasury Yield Jump Rips Into Asia’s Sheltered Debt Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The suffering for Southeast Asian bonds isn’t over yet, according to a Bloomberg analysis that shows how their central banks’ last stand against tighter policy risks fueling inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Dea

  • T. Rowe Price says it plans to back Kohl's nominees in proxy fight with Macellum

    BOSTON (Reuters) -T. Rowe Price Associates, one of the biggest investors in Kohl's Corp, said it plans to back all of the department store's directors, dealing a setback to activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors as it tries to take control of the board. T. Rowe Price owned 6.8 million shares or 5.29% of the company at the end of December. Macellum, led by Jonathan Duskin, has accused Kohl's of not doing enough to improve its business.

  • BHP reports weaker-than-expected iron ore production on COVID curbs

    Copper production at BHP's massive Escondida copper mine in Chile declined 9% to 226.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in the third quarter, primarily due to a reduced workforce from COVID-19 quarantine regulations and public road blockades that affected access to the site for both workers and supplies. Iron ore production from Western Australia came in at 66.7 million tonnes (Mt) for the period, flat from a year earlier but lower than a consensus estimate of 70 mt compiled by Visible Alpha. Not until early March did Western Australia lift hard-line border restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Earnings On Deck As Russia-Ukraine War Adds To Uncertainties

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Tesla Notches Record Profit, Sees Big 2022 Production Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, buoyed by strong demand for its electric vehicles, with Elon Musk predicting output will grow at a fast clip for the rest of the year despite supply-chain challenges.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; Ch

  • Airlines, Uber, Lyft drop COVID-19 mask mandates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how travel and transportation providers responded to a federal judge ruling against the federal mask mandate.&nbsp;

  • Ackman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman ditched his stake in Netflix Inc. after losing more than $430 million on his investment in less than three months.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy InheritanceAckman’s Pers

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Telecom stocks have been on a tear in 2022. The next round of earnings reports for the sector should offer clues on whether the streak will continue.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • 3 Reasons to Hold on to Your Warner Brothers Discovery Shares

    Shares of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally began trading last week after a protracted merger saga. Many Warner Brothers Discovery shareholders are AT&T (NYSE: T) investors who received shares in the spinoff and own about 71% of the new company post-merger. Many are income investors who own AT&T for its high dividend payout and may not be interested in shares of the new company they received as part of the spinoff, as it does not pay a dividend.