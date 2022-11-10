BHP Shareholders Set to Reject Calls for Climate Advocacy
(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. shareholders are set to reject a resolution calling on the company to actively advocate for government policy on climate change, following a vote at its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Only 13% of votes lodged prior to the AGM backed the resolution, which BHP’s board opposed, according to information provided during the meeting. Shareholders were asked whether BHP should “proactively advocate for Australian policy settings that are consistent with the Paris Agreement’s objective of limiting global warming to 1.5° Celsius”.
Shareholders are also set to reject a resolution calling for more detailed scenario modeling in line with a 1.5°C world, with around 19% supporting it.
Both resolutions were filed by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility. The full results will be released later on Thursday.
Chairman Ken MacKenzie said the board had given “careful consideration” to the advocacy resolution and concluded that it was too “ambiguous” and would amount to “overreach”.
“We should be advocating where things have relevancy for our business, and we should be advocating where we have impact,” he said at the meeting in Perth.
