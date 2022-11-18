BHP Ups Bid for Copper Miner OZ Minerals to $6.4 Billion

James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. made an improved A$9.6 billion ($6.4 billion) offer to acquire copper producer OZ Minerals Ltd. as the world’s top miner seeks more exposure to rising demand from clean energy and electric cars.

Most Read from Bloomberg

OZ Minerals will recommend shareholders vote in favor of the A$28.25 a share offer, the Adelaide, Australia-based company said Friday, after rejecting an earlier A$25 per share bid in August. The proposed acquisition would be BHP’s largest since the $12.1 billion purchase of Petrohawk Energy Corp. in 2011.

Miners across the globe are hungry for copper assets to add a metal that’s regarded as critical to the energy transition due to its use in electricity networks, renewable energy and electric vehicles. Demand for copper is set to jump 58% by 2040, according to BloombergNEF, and BHP is looking to consolidate its position as one of the world’s largest producers.

BHP has said so-called future facing metals copper and nickel, as well as fertilizer ingredient potash, are key to the company’s growth as demand plateaus for iron ore, its most important commodity, and the world moves away from fossil fuels. BHP has reduced its coal business in recent years, and sold its entire oil and gas business to Woodside Energy Group this year.

“The combination of BHP and OZL’s assets, skills and technical expertise provides a unique opportunity not available under separate ownership,” BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said.

OZ Minerals shares rose as much as 4.5% to A$27.49, the highest level since April, and traded at A$27.38 as of 12:13 p.m. in Sydney on Friday.

The latest offer is 49% above the OZ Minerals share price on Aug. 5, the trading session before BHP made its first bid. BHP will now conduct due diligence and the offer will be its “best and final” proposal, the company said.

OZ Minerals, which has operations adjacent to BHP’s huge Olympic Dam mine in South Australia, would add around 7% to BHP’s annual copper production. The target also has mines in Brazil and a key nickel project in Western Australia.

“BHP’s revised proposal is a clear reflection of OZ Minerals’ unique set of highly strategic, quality assets in quality jurisdictions and an enviable multi-generational growth pipeline of copper and nickel assets in strong demand due to global electrification,” OZ Minerals Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cole said.

The offer came as Rio Tinto Group, BHP’s biggest competitor, hit another roadblock in its bid to take full control of Turquoise Hill, a Canadian company that has what would be one of the world’s largest copper mines in Mongolia.

(Adds shares in sixth paragraph. A previous version of the story corrected the currency in headline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BHP, World’s Top Miner, Nears Biggest Acquisition in a Decade

    Australia’s OZ Minerals says it intends to recommend BHP’s revised offer valuing its equity at $6.34 billion.

  • Oil Poised for Second Weekly Decline on Gloomy Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a weekly loss of more than 7% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsDemand for wi

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Possible Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskEli

  • Exclusive-Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick -sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm KKR & Co is seeking buyers for Canadian oil and gas producer Westbrick Energy Ltd to cash in on high energy prices, in a potential deal valued at around C$1.5 billion to C$2.0 billion ($1.13 billion to $1.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Majority owner KKR aims to strike a deal by the end of the year, one of the sources said, adding that KKR could still retain the company if it does not receive suitable offers. Paramount Resources Ltd owns a smaller stake, according to Westbrick's website.

  • Liquor Maker Zhen Jiu Weighs $400 Million Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhen Jiu, a Chinese liquor company, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partne

  • Exclusive-How FTX bought its way to become the 'most regulated' crypto exchange

    Before it collapsed this month, FTX stood apart from many rivals in the largely unsupervised crypto industry by boasting it was the "most regulated" exchange on the planet and inviting closer scrutiny from authorities. Now, company documents seen by Reuters reveal the strategy and tactics behind founder Sam Bankman-Fried's regulatory agenda, including the previously unreported terms of a deal announced earlier this year with IEX Group, the U.S. stock trading platform featured in Michael Lewis's book “Flash Boys” about fast, computer-driven trading. As part of that deal, Bankman-Fried bought a 10% stake in IEX, with an option to buy it out completely in the next two and half years, according to a June 7 document.

  • Trump Rape Accuser to Sue Him for Battery Under NY Survivors Law, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York author who claims Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s filed a public copy of a battery lawsuit she plans to bring against him next week, adding a new legal threat to the former president days after he announced a third run for the White House.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum S

  • Applied Materials Forecast Signals It’s Weathering Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of chip-manufacturing equipment, gave a better-than-feared sales forecast for the current quarter as supply-chain improvements help offset an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes

  • Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $9.51, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day.

  • How to Nail TikTok’s ‘Cold Girl’ Makeup Trend for Your Prettiest Winter Look

    You're going to need a lot of blush.

  • APEC Latest: Xi Continues Efforts to Mend Ties With US Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed ahead with efforts to repair ties with key US allies at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, even as he pitched competing security and development models for the region. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Ban

  • Rio to proceed with Turquoise bid after talks with key minority shareholders end

    Rio terminated its negotiations with Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital, which own a stake of 15.2% and 2.2%, respectively, in Turquoise Hill, after they were unsuccessful, the miner said. Rio Tinto Copper Chief Executive Bold Baatar said, "We have acknowledged feedback received from minority shareholders and returned to the proposal originally unanimously recommended by the Turquoise Hill Special Committee." Pentwater and SailingStone, opposed to Rio's C$43 per share cash offer for Turquoise's 49% stake, exercised their dissent rights earlier this month.

  • Polish President Visits Site of Stray Missile Near Ukraine Border

    Poland’s President Andrzej Duda visited the site near Ukraine’s border where a stray missile left two dead on Tuesday. NATO officials said there is no evidence the missile was fired by Russia. Officials are investigating the incident. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.