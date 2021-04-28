BHS student recovering after on-campus stabbing

Apr. 28—A Brunswick High School student stabbed Monday on campus by another student is recovering and expected to be home soon, Glynn County Schools Superintendent Scott Spence said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the school's outdoor courtyard during lunch, when a 15-year-old allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old with a pocket knife he snuck on campus despite the school ban on items that can be used as weapons.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah with a stab wound to the abdomen.

"From administrator conversations with members of the family, it is my understanding that the student is doing well and expects to come home very soon," Spence said. "We are certainly all very thankful for that news and pray for a complete recovery for the young man."

It was the second stabbing at Brunswick High this school year. A 15-year-old student stabbed a 17-year-old student in the small of the back in September while they were preparing to get on the bus.

The incident Monday will prompt a review of established procedures, as do all serious events of this nature, Spence said.

"In an effort to be proactive rather than reactive, our administrators work closely with school resource officers to prepare detailed plans for events that may occur," he said. "We try to make every effort to be prepared and vigilant in the way we safely secure our schools."

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed another Monday was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Charges of bringing a weapon to school were pending.

Students who commit serious infractions like this are charged through the legal system, Spence said.

"If 17 years of age or older they face adult consequences, if below the age of 17 they face juvenile consequences," he said. "In terms of school consequences, students who commit infractions such as this will face a system disciplinary tribunal."

Story continues

A tribunal panel reviews the evidence and decides the consequence.

"A permanent and complete expulsion from all Glynn County School activities and properties is the strongest consequence that a system tribunal panel can provide as a consequence for a student offender," Spence said.

He encouraged families and students to continue communicating with school staff to prevent dangerous incidents in school.

"This was certainly an unfortunate event that we never want to see occur in our school system or any other school system," Spence said. "We want to remind our parents, students and community members to continue to keep the lines of communication open with school personnel so that we can all work together to keep our schools as safe as possible."