Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

WASBIR HUSSAIN and RISHI LEKHI
·3 min read

GAUHATI, India (AP) — The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday.

The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on July 20 in a mass drive that has been hailed by UNICEF as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.”

In April, Bhutan grabbed headlines when its government said it had inoculated around the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose in under two weeks after India donated 550,000 shots of AstraZeneca vaccine.

But the country faced a shortage for months after India, a major supplier of the AstraZeneca shot, halted exports as it scrambled to meet a rising demand at home as infections surged.

Bhutan was able to restart its drive last week after half a million doses of Moderna vaccine arrived from the United States as a donation under the U.N.-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to coronavirus vaccines regardless of their wealth.

Some 5,000 shots of Pfizer were also facilitated through COVAX, which is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation.

It also received more than 400,000 AstraZeneca shots from Denmark, Croatia and Bulgaria in the last two weeks.

“Our aim is to achieve herd immunity among our population in the shortest possible time to avert a major public health crisis,” Dechen Wangmo, Bhutan’s health minister, told The Associated Press.

Many Western countries with far more resources are yet to vaccinate such a high rate of eligible adults.

Health experts say Bhutan's small population helped, but the country also benefited from strong and effective messaging from top officials and an established cold chain storage system.

More than 3,000 health workers participated and 1,200 vaccination centers across the country helped ensure that shots reached every eligible adult. In some cases, health workers trekked for days through landslides and pouring rain to reach extremely remote villages atop steep mountains to administer doses to those unable to get to a center, said Dr. Sonam Wangchuk, a member of Bhutan’s vaccination task force.

“Vaccination is the pillar of Bhutan’s healthcare initiative,” he said.

Bhutan’s government is also led by medical practitioners. The prime minister, the foreign minister and the health minister are all medical professionals. And frequent messaging from the government, which directly answers questions from the public about the coronavirus and vaccinations on Facebook, also helped combat vaccine hesitancy among citizens.

“In fact, people are quite eager to come and get themselves vaccinated,” Dr. Wangchuk said.

Its prime minister, Lotay Tshering, and monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, were also early advocates of the vaccine, which allayed fears surrounding the rollout. The king also toured the country to raise awareness about the vaccination drive.

Bhutan is the last remaining Buddhist kingdom in the Himalayas, but it has transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a democratic, constitutional monarchy.

Another crucial ingredient in the vaccine drive is the country’s extensive network of citizen volunteers called “desuups,” said Will Parks, the UNICEF representative for Bhutan. Some 22,000 citizens volunteered over the last year and a half to raise awareness, dispel misinformation, help conduct mass screening and testing and even carry vaccines across the country's difficult terrain, he said.

Bhutan's success is an anomaly in South Asia where countries such as India and Bangladesh are struggling to ramp up their vaccination rates. Experts say it underscores the importance of richer countries donating vaccines to the developing world and highlights just how big an impact the government and community outreach can have.

“Perhaps this little Himalayan kingdom can be a beacon of hope to a region that is on fire,” Parks said.

___

Lekhi reported from New Delhi.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

    India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then. The government told the country's highest court last month that 516 million doses would be made available by end-July, an important milestone for its goal of inoculating all of India's estimated adult population of 944 million this year. Reuters reported on Monday that India would not be able to administer all those shots unless authorities more than tripled daily vaccinations to 14 million doses.

  • Factbox: Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

    A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots after supply delays and safety concerns have slowed their vaccination campaigns. The World Health Organization said on July 12 the practice was a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact, while Europe's drug regulator on July 14 made no definitive recommendations on switching doses. * Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on June 24 he was comfortable about mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccine doses to immunize a population of about 700,000 people.

  • A vaccine-skeptic dad died from COVID-19, realizing too late that he should have got the shot, his doctor said

    34-year-old Matthew Keenan said he wished he could 'turn back time' and get the shot after he got seriously ill, his doctor said.

  • COVID SCIENCE-People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta variant may be 1,000 times more infectious

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train

    Authorities in Thailand began transporting some people who tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns on Tuesday for isolation and treatment to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. Medical authorities in Bangkok said Monday that all ICU beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals were full and that some of the sick were being treated in emergency rooms. Officials said they have asked army medics to help out at civilian hospitals.

  • Cardona: Schools Will Need to ‘Work Twice as Hard’ To Lure Some Families Back

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona doesn’t expect to see more enrollment loss in public schools this fall, but said educators must “work twice as hard” to rebuild the trust of some families after a year […]

  • Coronavirus latest news: Pandemic behind us by October, says Sage member

    Over half of Covid hospitalisations tested positive after admission Scientists considering 77 countries for green list Vaccine passports 'risk first Tory party split in nearly 200 years' Sherelle Jacobs: Tory biosurveillance fantasy is chilling The delta variant can reinfect you – but it's unlikely The worst of the pandemic could be behind us by late September, an expert has said, as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the UK fell for a sixth consecutive day. Professor Neil Ferguson - whose mode

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: Why are Indian policemen firing at each other?

    Policemen from Mizoram and Assam states fired at each other over a contested border.

  • Government Employees Facing First COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements as Delta Variant Spreads

    As concern over the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant rises, government workers are facing new mandates to get vaccinated.

  • The delta variant can reinfect you – but the chances of that happening are very small

    With nine in 10 adults in England now carrying antibodies against Covid, and infections seemingly in retreat, it would be tempting to think the country's epidemic is all but over. Yet there is growing evidence that the delta variant is far better than previous strains at reinfecting people who have previously had the virus or been double jabbed. On Friday, Public Health England (PHE) upgraded its risk assessment for reinfection after a natural infection from amber to red, warning that the delta

  • Former Biden official who won $87M to house migrants banned from ICE contracts

    The Biden transition team official who brokered an $87 million immigration contract for a nonprofit organization that he was simultaneously advising was never cleared by federal authorities to work on the deal and has since been banned from any future work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to agency documents.

  • People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta viral load over 1,000 times higher

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Iraq’s non-withdrawal withdrawal deal with the US is just what Afghanistan needs, argue former officials

    US ROLE, ‘JUST TO BE AVAILABLE’: The United States and Iraq have formalized an agreement made last year to pull back U.S. troops in Iraq but not pull them out.

  • These adults faced their ‘worst fear’ – moving back in with parents

    Adults are expected to live independently upon finishing college. But these adults, among millions of others, are forced to move back in with their parents since the pandemic hit. How are they coping with being in this "nightmare"?

  • Nobody really wants to host the Olympics anymore, and Tokyo demonstrates the danger

    Every city seems sick of the IOC's outrageous budgets, cost overruns and white elephant projects left behind. And even for a host like Tokyo that checks every box, success isn't guaranteed.

  • Extreme drought pushes 2 major U.S. lakes to historic lows

    Two significant U.S. lakes, one of which is a major reservoir, are experiencing historic lows amid a drought that scientists have linked to climate change.What's happening: Lake Powell, the second largest reservoir in the U.S., has fallen to 3,554 feet in elevation, leaving the crucial lake on the Colorado River, at 33% capacity — the lowest since it was filled over half a century ago, new U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • New Chinese ambassador Qin Gang heads to Washington, sources say

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's yet-to-be-announced new ambassador to the United States Qin Gang headed to Washington on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies. Qin left a day after rare high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides reiterating existing positions and no specific outcomes reached.

  • Lucy Liu gets personal on fame, art and standing up for herself on the 'Charlie's Angels' set

    Lucy Liu on her groundbreaking career, growing up in Queens and more

  • 'Children are not supposed to die': CDC director gives passionate response about how children make up 400 of the 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said, "children are not supposed to die," to Sen. Robert Marshall during a tense exchange about kids and COVID.

  • Why vaccinated America can't turn its back on unvaccinated America

    Getting more Americans vaccinated should be important to the majority of American adults who have already gotten the shot, experts say.Why it matters: Beyond the philosophical considerations, public health experts say there are direct impacts — including the risk of breakthrough cases, new variants and economic pullbacks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The key thing that keeps getting lost is that this matters to the vaccinated," said Leana Wen, an eme