Bhutan's king has been hiking and camping across his mountainous kingdom to oversee pandemic measures

Matthew Loh
·3 min read
Bhutan King Jigme eating Lunch
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck takes his lunch at a security outpost during his visit to remote villages, in Tempaling, Bhutan. Royal Office for Media/Handout via REUTERS

  • Bhutan's king has been making personal trips across the country to visit remote regions and meet Covid-19 taskforces.

  • His Facebook page shows him donning a baseball cap, hiking attire, and a backpack on his treks.

  • Bhutan is one of the world's most mountainous countries, with an average elevation of 8,000 feet.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The king of Bhutan has taken it upon himself to hike across mountains, visit remote villages, and trudge through leech-infested jungles to help his country curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been making trips by car, horse, and foot across his kingdom to supervise pandemic measures and warn his people of the coronavirus, according to the official royal Facebook page. He's been making the trips over the last 14 months and has managed to span Bhutan's eastern border - which is more than 400 miles long - reported Reuters.

One of his latest treks lasted five days across 41 miles, according to the royal Facebook page, in which he sported an outdoor backpack, hiking gear, and sometimes a pair of sunglasses or a dark baseball cap.

Camping on the slopes and among the trees by night, and dropping by rural settlements in the day, he has spoken to health workers in various regions and inspected several border posts.

Whenever he finishes a tour and arrives back in the capital of Thimpu, he quarantines himself in a hotel according to protocol, said Reuters.

The monarch is immensely popular among the people of Bhutan. He's known for traveling to meet and discuss the country's policies with his people. When he took the throne in 2006, he relinquished his absolute powers to turn Bhutan into a constitutional monarchy as part of a democratization process.

"When the king travels for miles and knocks... to alert people about the pandemic, then his humble words are respected and taken very seriously," Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering told Reuters.

"His Majesty's presence is far more powerful than just issuing public guidelines," said Tshering, who accompanies the 41-year-old king on his trips.

According to the royal Facebook page, the king is concerned by a recent "large number" of community infections in the region.

Bhutan, a land-locked kingdom of 700,000 people that is surrounded by China and India, is one of the world's most mountainous countries with an average elevation of 8,000 feet. Its southern neighbor, India, has been battling one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the world but Bhutan has had relatively few cases.

As of June 28, Bhutan has reported 2,052 Covid-19 cases and one death caused by the coronavirus.

As a Covid precaution, Bhutan closed its borders to all but essential travel in April.

However, there is concern about "frequent interactions between people across the porous border" with India, according to the royal Facebook page.

"(The king) has been to all high-risk border areas time and again to monitor every measure put in place and to ensure best practices are followed within limited resources," Rui Paulo de Jesus, the World Health Organization representative in Bhutan told Reuters.

Bhutan is currently struggling with a severe vaccine shortage. While it managed to provide around 90% of the country with one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it does not currently have enough doses to ensure that its citizens receive a second dose.

The government is contemplating offering mixed doses of another vaccine to residents. Both Canada and Spain have already approved mixing vaccines, and studies have shown that taking the Pfizer vaccine as a second dose to the Astrazeneca vaccine is safe.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • East Asia faced a coronavirus epidemic 20,000 years ago, a new study suggests

    New data suggests ancient humans were exposed to coronavirus 20,000 years ago. Decoding their genetic evidence might help us better treat COVID-19.

  • ‘I need a drink’ after Republican talks, says officer beaten in Capitol attack

    Michael Fanone has meeting with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and says ‘this is not something I enjoy doing’Trump returns to campaign trail with Ohio rally Fanone on the Hill Friday. He rushed to the Capitol when the mob attacked. Beaten and hit with a stun gun, he has since become a leading voice seeking accountability. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP A Washington police officer who suffered a heart attack and a brain injury after being beaten by Trump supporters during the deadly Ca

  • A Buddhist monk has rescued 8,000 stray dogs from the streets of Shanghai

    A 51-year-old Shanghai monk has been rescuing strays since 1994, and spends nearly $2 million a year caring for them at his temple and animal shelter.

  • Euro 2020: Gareth Bale says he will play for Wales until day he quits football - latest news

    Italy survive extra time comeback from Austria to march into Euro 2020 quarter-finals Passionate Gareth Bale left powerless for Wales – this will be a painful defeat Follow all the latest Euro 2020 news here ahead of Netherlands vs Czech Republic and Belgium vs Portugal Reading this in the Telegraph app? Sign up for Euro 2020 notifications here Gareth Bale has promised never to quit Wales as long as he is playing football. Bale walked out on a TV interview when he was asked about his future mome

  • Maryland SPCA has special cat looking for forever home

    It’s time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA with more on a cat named Cheerio.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy media buckles under China pressure

    A journalist's arrest and a statement from a pro-democracy website show 'chilling' impact on media freedom.

  • Chris Paul can't change the past, but present might be in his hands

    Chris Paul has experienced failures in the past with the Clippers and others. Now he draws on that experience in helping the Suns advance in playoffs.

  • New York prosecutors give Trump Organization Monday deadline for final arguments -report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the deadline was another strong signal that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity. On Friday, the New York Times reported that Vance could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week.

  • He Rescues Scared Animals From Natural Disasters With a Drone

    CuriosityStreamNear the end of 2019, the world was watching as the Camp Fire continued to ravage parts of Northern California. It had sparked in early November, and eventually burned more than 153,000 acres, destroyed nearly 20,000 structures, and resulted in the deaths of 85 people, making it the deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history. The town of Paradise was reduced to ashes. Firefighters were battling the fast-spreading blaze and entire communities faced an evacuation ord

  • USA Track and Field Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

    See the results for USA Olympic Trials for track and field. Here are the trials' biggest storylines and surprises.

  • President Macron and Le Pen's parties suffer huge defeats in France's regional elections

    The parties of President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen failed to win any of France's 12 mainland regions in the country's second round of regional elections Sunday.Why it matters: The regional polls are seen as a barometer for next year's presidential election. The results suggest that election may end up being wide open, rather than a duel between Macron and Le Pen.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Macron's cen

  • China’s Recovery Stabilized in June With Signs of Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy showed signs of more balanced expansion in June, with solid underlying growth momentum.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from May in expansionary territory. Although some economists cut their forecasts for 2021 after May’s data came in weaker than expected, the economy is still seen gr

  • Voluntary evacuations of collapsed condo tower’s ‘sister building’ have begun, mayor says

    No mandatory evacuations of buildings close to the South Champlain Tower, including of the North Tower, have been ordered, said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett Saturday night.

  • Report: Spencer Dinwiddie wants to go to Los Angeles but also wants big money

    Neither Los Angeles team has cap space to sign him, and putting together a sign-and-trade would be very challenging.

  • VIDEO: Thorgan Hazard scores stunning opener for Belgium v. Portugal

    Not the Hazard brother you might have expected to score a goal like this, is it?

  • Stephen Colbert on being back on stage

    On June 14, Stephen Colbert, host of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," returned to the stage of the Ed Sullivan Theater to face a live audience, something he had not done in 460 days due to COVID restrictions. CBS News' John Dickerson attended that return taping, and talked with Colbert about what it means to perform comedy with (or without) a live audience. He also spoke with Evie Colbert, who during the pandemic became her husband's live audience of one.

  • Trail of Brothers Linked to Missing Bitcoin Stash Is Still Murky

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cajee brothers, who ran a cryptocurrency investment platform from South Africa that the local regulator suspects of being a Ponzi scheme, are confounding both their family and desperate investors alike.It’s still hard to establish the whereabouts of Ameer and Raees Cajee, the pair that operated Johannesburg-based Africrypt since 2019. They appear to have vanished, along with an estimated $3.6 billion in Bitcoin -- an amount that a lawyer for the brothers said was inflated.Atto

  • Remembering Charleroi 2000 - the worst England v Germany fixture of them all

    In the rich history of the England v Germany fixture, encompassing glory and despair, ignominy in 1938 and a kind of nobility in 1990 and 1996, one match has rather been forgotten, consigned to a secure trunk in the attic of popular memory, covered up on grounds of taste and dignity. That it should be England’s first and in fact only tournament victory over their old foes since 1966 makes its obscurity all the more peculiar. But the 1-0 win in Charleroi at Euro 2000 between two shamefully inadeq

  • Daytime Emmys Apologize For In Memoriam Misidentifying ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Marguerite Ray

    The Young and the Restless actress Marguerite Ray was misidentified during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam segment. The video tribute, presented on Friday, had her name appearing next to a photo of another Y&R alum—that being Veronica Redd. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences came forward on Saturday to apologize for the mix-up. “We […]

  • NATO Black Sea partners describe Russian threat and need for more US deterrence

    BUCHAREST, Romania — In a May virtual meeting with President Joe Biden, a group of nine Eastern European NATO countries led by Romania called for a bigger allied military presence on the Eastern Bloc. The group, known as the Bucharest Nine, saw an imminent threat from Russia’s troop buildup of 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. Romania wants more American troops to deter Russia, and they are making investments to secure it.