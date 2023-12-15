Bi-County Airport Board honors departing McGinley for his service

Dec. 14—PITTSTON TWP. — It's been quite a week for Luzerne County Council Member Tim McGinley, who is leaving that body after 12 years and also departing the Bi-County Airport Board after 10 years.

On Tuesday, McGinley was honored with a ceremony in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda in recognition of his service since the 2012 inception of home rule.

The Kingston Democrat has served the maximum three consecutive terms permitted under the home rule charter. He was elected to the Wyoming Valley West School Board in November and he was sworn in this week.

McGinley was among the top vote-getters when the initial 11-member council was elected, which meant he started with a four-year term instead of two-year one. As a result, he was the last surviving inaugural member to continuously serve under home rule.

At Thursday's Airport Board meeting, McGinley was lauded for his service to the airport, along with departing Lackawanna County Commissioners Jerry Notarianni and Debi Dominick.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, who sits on the Airport Board, said McGinley supported her when she decided to re-apply for the county job.

""It's been a pleasure to sit on this board and see the good work that has been accomplished by working together," Crocamo said. "Tim has been my mentor, my guide, my North Star. Moving forward, I hope that the members of this board will continue to work together and forge an even brighter path for the future."

McGinley thanked the airport's administrative staff, all employees, legal counsel and customers.

"Everyone has been great," McGinley said. "We really have worked together. We all should be proud of what has been accomplished here for this region and for our customers."

Turning to Crocamo, McGinley said, "I'm thrilled that you came back. I am confident that you will continue to do good things for this board and for Luzerne County."

The only action taken by the board dealt with personnel. The board:

—Appointed Christopher Dalessandro, Dallas, as Director of Finance, effective Dec. 28.

Dalessandro recently resigned his position as Luzerne County's budget/finance deputy director, after 13 years of service.

Crocamo said Luzerne County's loss was the airport's gain in hiring Dalessandro.

When she announced Dalessandro had resigned, Crocamo said, "We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to him for his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to our county's financial well-being."

—Appointed Joseph Kelly, Pittston, to Lead Fireman, effective upon confirmation of airport clearances, which includes a physical.

Executive Director Carl Beardsley and Assistant Executive Director Gary Borthwick did not offer their monthly reports because the meeting was held earlier in the month than usual.

In attendance was newly elected Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin, who will be joining the Airport Board in January.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.