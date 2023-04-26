Bias claim dropped against Tucson judge in Isabel Celis' murder trial

TUCSON ― Attorneys defending a man who killed a teenage girl in Tucson in 2014, and whose trial in the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis was declared a mistrial, alleged the judge showed bias against him.

A motion the attorneys submitted to change the judge was denied Wednesday in Pima County Superior Court.

Christopher Clements, 41, who was charged with kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014, was convicted Sept. 30 and sentenced to natural life in prison plus a 17-year prison term for kidnapping a teenage victim, to be served consecutively with the life sentence.

He went to trial for a second time in February in the kidnapping and killing of Celis. When the jury could not agree on a verdict on the first-degree murder charge, Judge James Marner declared a mistrial.

Celis disappeared from her bedroom in 2012, but her remains were found in 2017 when Clements led authorities to them in a remote area in Marana, just north of Tucson.

After February’s mistrial, attorneys alleged the judge showed bias and prejudice against Clements, citing an article in the Arizona Daily Star.

After the trial, the judge went to speak to the jury to thank them for their service.

The article reported that the gridlock occurred when one juror refused to vote for a conviction.

“They (the jurors) said they aren’t even sure that knowing about Clements’ previous conviction in Maribel’s death ― which the jurors did not know until Marner provided them with details after the mistrial was declared ― would have changed the holdout’s mind,” stated the article.

Clements’ attorneys said the issue of the discussion between the judge and the jurors mentioned “negative” information withheld from the jury and failed to mention other information that could have incriminated Sergio Celis, the father of Isabel.

“Judge Marner should not have said anything to the jurors about any facts that were withheld from the jury,” argued Clements’ attorneys in the court documents.

Superior Court Judge Renee Bennett, who oversaw Wednesday’s hearing for a change of judge, said the evidence failed to show the judge was prejudiced against Clements. She noted Marner's comments were about information that was already public record and widely disseminated.

After the mistrial was declared in February, the Pima County Attorney’s Office said it would retry Clements with a new jury.

A status hearing to discuss what is to come next is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 2 at Pima County Superior Court.

