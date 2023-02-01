Bias probe at a South Jersey municipal court: What we know

TRENTON - The state Division of Civil Rights is investigating allegations of discrimination involving Millville's municipal court.

The probe is also focused on whether "any person or entity engaged in unlawful retaliation in response to these allegations," according to a brief statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Wednesday.

He said the division would not comment further "while the investigation remains ongoing."

Probe follows judge's complaint

Wednesday's announcement came almost two months after Municipal Court Judge Jason D. Witcher complained on the record of “discriminatory” scheduling for Hispanic defendants.

Witcher made his remarks after a Dec. 5 session during which he asked many defendants whether they had been told of a choice between appearing in person or virtually.

Judge: My career may be over

In previous comments to The Daily Journal, Witcher expressed the belief that, "based on what I did, my career (as a municipal court judge) is most likely over."

"If it's not over, I'm worried about facing reprisals as a result, which in effect would cause me to leave the bench," he said.

Witcher, who is also an attorney with offices in Voorhees, declined to comment Wednesday on the Attorney General's announcement.

He joined the Millville bench in Sept. 1, 2017, with a three-year contract. The mayor at the time, Michael Santiago, opposed the hire but was outvoted 4-1.

Supporters liked his experience, as Bridgeton's judge, and his background. Witcher worked for the state Juvenile Justice Commission while attending law school.

In late 2020 and early 2021, there was an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to replace him.

The municipal court currently holds sessions on Mondays and Wednesday, according to its website. The court's administrator, Kimberly Hamlyn, also could not be reached.

