Bibb Correctional Facility inmate dies after being stabbed

An Alabama prison inmate died Monday after being stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

Nyheim Toney, 29, suffered multiple stab wounds in an inmate-on-inmate assault, Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts said. Toney was taken to the prison’s health care unit for treatment before being transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. From there, he was airlifted to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Toney’s exact cause of death, Betts said. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating.

Toney is at least the second person to die in June after being stabbed in an Alabama prison. On June 15, Mitchell Cosby was stabbed to death in Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Cosby, 41, died before he could be flown to UAB Hospital for treatment.

ADOC typically does not release to the press the names of inmates who die in its prisons unless a reporter makes a specific inquiry. The Advertiser relies on tips from incarcerated people or those with close ties to the prisons to report on violence in Alabama’s corrections system.

The treatment of Alabama’s prisoners remains the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by the United States Department of Justice. The DOJ’s complaint, filed in 2020, says cruel and inhumane conditions inside the Alabama correctional facilities violate the U.S. Constitution.

“Alabama fails to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse, fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions, and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff,” the Justice Department wrote.

