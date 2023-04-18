Bibb County deputies arrest man on manslaughter charge stemming from 2021 fight

Bibb County deputies arrested a man Monday wanted on manslaughter charges connected with a 2021 fatal fight at a downtown Macon bar.

Authorities have wanted Justin Antryon Collins, now 32, since January of 2021, when he reportedly got into a fight at BJ’s Billiards.

According to the sheriff’s statement, cops were called to the lounge at 430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021.

It was there that onlookers informed them that with Larry Liggins, 54, and another man “were involved in a physical ... altercation,” the statement continued, noting that the man “punched Liggins, causing him to fall back and hit his head against a wooden pillar.”

Liggins later died at a local hospital.

Investigators saw Collins leaving a gas station at 4476 Ocmulgee East Blvd. Monday evening, and he was arrested after attempting to run from deputies.

Also wanted for aggravated assault, gun possession and reckless driving charges out of Chatham County, Collins was taken to the Bibb County jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge.