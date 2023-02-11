Bibb County deputies find man shot to death in Macon home early Saturday morning

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Monroe Avenue between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75.

According to a sheriff’s office release, deputies were alerted to the shooting around 5:45 a.m. by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that has operated in Macon for about a year. Deputies noticed a home in the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue had been damaged by gunfire, and they entered the home to find Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39, shot.

Bradberry was pronounced dead on the scene by Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley and his next of kin were notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.