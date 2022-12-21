Bibb County deputy arrested after allegedly letting inmate sell drugs in exchange for sex

A Bibb County deputy has found himself behind bars after authorities said he allowed an inmate to sell drugs in exchange for sex.

According to Bibb County officials, there were reports that Deputy Arsenio Jamal King was having inappropriate conversations with a female inmate.

The incidents reportedly took place between January through April while King was assigned to the Corrections Division.

During the course of the months, King allegedly allowed the inmate to sell illegal drugs in exchange for sex.

King would also pass around ‘kites’ in the jail to allow communication, the incident report stated.

He’s charged with two counts of violation of oath by public officer, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act, and sexual assault by law enforcement agency employee or agent who engages in sexual contact with individual in custody of law.

King is currently being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The inmate has since been released.

King has been with the sheriff’s office since 2015. On Dec. 12, he was moved to the Patrol Division.

King is currently on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

