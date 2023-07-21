Bibb County deputy wounds Macon man after car chase. GBI investigating shooting

A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man who police say sped away from a traffic stop, backed into a patrol cruiser and then accelerated toward a deputy.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Anthony Glenn Foster, 53, who was driving a four-door sedan on Log Cabin Drive around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Foster refused to stop, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office press release, and then led deputies on a chase to the Mumford Road and Case Street intersection. There, according to the release, Foster backed into a patrol cruiser and then accelerated toward another deputy.

One of the deputies shot at and wounded Foster, who was transported to a local hospital. No one else was injured.

Foster was wanted on charges of driving with a suspended/revoked license, DUI, reckless driving, driving without a license and equipment violations. The car he was driving wasn’t registered and didn’t have insurance, the release read.

The GBI is investigating the shooting, as is the Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office.