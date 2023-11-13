Bibb County escaped inmates: Who are authorities still looking for?

The search is on for the last of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County jail in mid-October.

Bibb County sheriff officials said they are still looking for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, who escaped custody on Oct. 16 with three fellow inmates.

At the time of their escape, deputies said the four inmates left the jail through a damaged window in a common space area and a cut fence. Then, a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to the jail and helped the inmates escape from the property.

Fournier has gray hair and blue eyes, five feet and nine inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online.

Why was Joey Fournier arrested?

On Feb. 21, 2022, at 1:33 a.m., deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a homicide on Winchester Place.

When deputies arrived, they located 49-year-old Cynthia Berry of Macon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Berry was strangled to death.

According to the investigation, Fournier, Berry’s ex-boyfriend, was at the home the night she was killed. Before authorities arrived, he called for a ride and left the home.

Authorities arrested Fournier and charged him with murder.

His brother, Jeffrey Scott Fournier, was also arrested in connection to the murder and charged with hindering apprehension.

Additional details about the investigation have not been released.

Who has been taken into custody since the escape?

On Oct. 26, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Chavis Stokes was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals around 2 p.m. in Montezuma, Ga.

The town of Montezuma is more than 50 miles away from the Bibb County Jail.

Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 3, authorities confirmed that 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson was taken into custody at the Huntley Apartments on Park Drive in Atlanta.

Anderson was previously charged with aggravated assault.

On Nov. 12, authorities confirmed that 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was taken into custody after officials tracked him down to a home in Augusta.

Deputies said when Barnwell was taken into custody, they found huge amounts of drugs possible for trafficking inside the home. Agents suspect the drugs to be meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and cocaine. The drugs will be tested in a lab to confirm.

Barnwell was being held for the US Marshals before his escape.

It’s unclear what new charges the recaptured inmates will face.

The man who rented the blue Dodge Charger that was seen picking up the inmates from the jail, Jakaylen Williams, has since been arrested and charged with assisting the escaped inmates.

A second person, Mykia Williams, was also taken into custody for assisting them, but warrants did not elaborate on what she did to get charged.

