Bibb County man, 23, dies from single gunshot wound in east Macon late Friday evening

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are piecing together what lead to the shooting death of a Macon man late Friday evening.

Dakari Faulkner, 23, died in a local hospital after emergency responders found him in the 2500 block of Willis Drive with a single gunshot wound.

Faulkner’s next of kin have been notified, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.