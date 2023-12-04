Bibb County man featured in 'S-Town' podcast shot to death during standoff with police

A 32-year-old Bibb County man featured in the popular “S-Town” podcast died Sunday after he was shot during a standoff with law enforcement officers.

The Woodstock Police Department responded to a call for service early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Georgia Loop in Bibb County, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

More: Podcast impact still felt, one year later

Officers said they encountered John Tyler Goodson, who then barricaded himself in the residence. A "multitude" of law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to assist during the standoff, according to ALEA.

This is an undated handout photo of John Tyler Goodson, who was friends with John McLemore. The Woodstock residents were featured in the popular ‘S-Town’ podcast.

At one point in the standoff, Goodson brandished a gun at officers, according to the news release, and was shot by officers. Goodson was later pronounced dead.

No further information was made available by ALEA.

Special agents with ALEA and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation into Goodson's shooting death, at the request of the Woodstock Police Department. The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney's Office.

The “S-Town” podcast chronicled the life of John B. McLemore, his relationship with Goodson and the town of Woodstock. The podcast was released in March 2017 and has been downloaded millions of times.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tyler Goodson, featured in 'S-Town' podcast dies in police standoff