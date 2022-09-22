Bibb County man shoots at sheriff’s deputies after car chase, crash in East Macon

A man shot at Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies after a car chase and crash Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office and the GBI.

Dale Watson, a 31-year-old Bibb County man, fired at deputies around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Coliseum Drive and Emery Highway after crashing his vehicle during a car chase.

Watson exited the vehicle after the crash, pulled a handgun and began shooting at the deputies, according to a press release. Deputies returned fire, though no one was injured in the incident. Watson tried to run away but was quickly arrested by deputies.

According to the release, deputies attempted to pull Watson over prior to the shooting in a routine traffic stop, but he sped away and crashed at the Coliseum and Emery intersection in East Macon.

Watson was detained after the shooting and sent to the hospital, where it was determined he had no injuries. He is being held at the Bibb County jail and will face multiple charges.

The GBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.