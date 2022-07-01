Bibb County murder suspect has rap sheet in Calhoun County

Jul. 1—The suspect now in custody on charges of shooting two Bibb County sheriff's deputies, resulting in the death of one, has a long rap sheet in Calhoun County, police say.

Austin Patrick Hall, 26, of Montevallo, was captured in the Brierfield community, in Bibb County, around 8 a.m. Thursday after a statewide manhunt was issued by the Bibb County Sheriff's office.

However, Hall — now facing capital murder counts following the death of Deputy Brad Johnson — should never have been on the streets to begin with as he had a large list of felony offenses in Calhoun County, including multiple assault charges, according to Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge.

"This individual should've never been on the streets when we dealt with him in 2019 or yesterday," Partridge said in a text message to The Anniston Star.

Hall had eight separate charges in Oxford alone, the chief said, and court records showed Hall has five separate pages full of offenses all over the state of Alabama.

Hall spent 882 days in Calhoun County Jail from November of 2019 until April of 2022, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade, and assaulted one of CCSO corrections officers in February of 2020 while the officer was preparing other inmates for transport to court.

The "blue section" of the jail was on lockdown for the transportation of other inmates when an officer opened the cell Hall was in, the incident report stated. Hall attempted to exit the cell, and the officer used "soft empty hand tactics in an attempt to keep inmate Hall from exiting the cell," it added.

"He grabbed him around the neck and drug him into a cell and was choking him," Wade said.

The officer was able to escape Hall's grasp, and Hall received a charge of assault of the second degree, according to Wade.

Hall's original charges for Calhoun County came from an incident in Oxford on Nov. 7, 2019, when law enforcement was alerted to a stolen vehicle that Hall was operating near the Oxford Exchange area, according to the official incident report.

While attempting to stop Hall in the stolen vehicle, a pursuit ensued and led to Interstate 20 eastbound toward Heflin, and Hall eluded law enforcement in a chase with speeds "in excess of 100 mph at times," the report stated.

Heflin police officers and Cleburne County Sheriff deputies were alerted and joined the effort to stop Hall. Georgia State Highway Patrol was alerted as well, waiting to take control of the chase as Hall crossed the state line.

After the GSP performed a "pit maneuver," Hall lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch on the right side of the road, rolling twice, the report stated.

As law enforcement surrounded the vehicle, Hall refused to exit the car, and officers were forced to pull Hall through the front passenger window. Hall began "fighting with officers and refused to place his hands behind his back after being given multiple loud verbal commands to do so," the report stated.

Hall continued to attempt to resist being arrested, but was eventually handcuffed and taken briefly into custody in Harralson County, Ga. He was eventually sent to the Calhoun County jail.

When placed into the back of a patrol car, Hall told officers at the scene that he had a gun in the seat of the stolen vehicle and was observed looking for the firearm. He told officers that he "wanted to die." That weapon, along with pill bottles containing narcotics, a box of ammunition, and a brown wallet was found at the scene of the crash.

Officers learned afterward that Hall had escaped a Wilcox County corrections facility while out on a work release, and had been on the run for more than a month.