Bibb County sheriff: 41 arrests, dozens of guns seized in ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’

A joint operation between two law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests and dozens of guns seized.

From Oct. 7-8, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol conducted “Operation Rolling Thunder.” The purpose of the operation was to help stop unlawful acts and other criminal activity that affect Macon-Bibb County residents.

In total, authorities arrested 41 people, including 25 with outstanding warrants, and issued 428 citations. Twenty-three individuals were charged with DUI and 37 guns were recovered, including five that were reported stolen.

Here are the citizens who were arrested during Operating Rolling Thunder and their list of charges:

Deloris Dominique Jones, 37, has warrants from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department.

Aarion Palmer, 30, has warrants from Bibb County for a state court violation of probation.

Zykira Akeisha Worthen, 24, is charged with speeding, seat belt, DUI less safe, and DUI of endangering a child under the age of 14.

Shalandra Tamese Santiago-Meyers, 33, has a warrant from the Forsyth Police Department.

Danny Lewis Bolds Jr., 45, is facing charges of two counts of possession of controlled substances Schedule I or II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Jeno Artenz Neely, 41, is facing charges of possession of controlled substances Schedule I or II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of probation.

Justin Lee Clanton, 30, is charged with giving false name/info/birthdate and four counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Clanton also has warrants from the Johnson County, Lee County and Dawson County sheriff’s offices.

Amy Lynn Taylor, 41, is charged with giving false name/info/birthdate, altered identification with government logo and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Zachery Obadiah Labs, 42, is charged with concealing ID of a vehicle, failure to register vehicle, driving without a valid license, making false statements, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking methamphetamine.

Dakota Evan Delph, 35, is charged with driving while license suspended, driving while registration suspended and fleeing/eluding and violation of probation. Delph also has warrants from Bibb County for three counts of fleeing/eluding, impersonating law enforcement, reckless driving, seat belt violation, overtaking/passing, state court violation of probation, driving while license suspended, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of obstruction on Superior Court bench warrants. Delph has warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, speeding and DUI.

David Shawn Scott, 45, faces charges of improper lane change and DUI.

Jeffrey Neil Dykes, 47, is charged with two counts of theft by taking.

Jazz Jarvis Taylor, 28, is charged with obscure/missing license plate, driving with suspended registration, driving while license suspended, marijuana less than one ounce, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

