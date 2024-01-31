Bibb County sheriff arrests man in connection with fatal shooting in November 2023

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a November 2023 murder.

Quintavious Vincent Johnson, 22, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Bibb County Jail. He was wanted the death of Kealan Tre Hardeman on Nov. 18.

Hardeman, 20, died as a result of a shooting that happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Brentwood Avenue a few blocks from Montpelier Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital where he died at about 7 p.m., Coroner Leon Jones said.

Bibb County deputies took Johnson into custody from the Bleckley County Jail after an investigation into the case. No other details were given.

Johnson faces a murder charge and six counts of pointing a firearm at another person. He is being held without bond.

Macon-Bibb County recorded 30 murders in 2023, and Hardeman’s death was No. 38.