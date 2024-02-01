Bibb County sheriff arrests person of interest in connection with fatal shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a November 2023 murder.

A juvenile, 16, was arrested Wednesday and is considered a person of interest in the death of Brian Matthew Brown on Nov. 26.

Brown, 50, died as a result of a single gunshot wound that happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Lokchapee Landing. He was later pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The male teen faces a murder charge and three counts of aggravated assault in another incident that occurred on Jan. 11 in the 3800 block of Tela Place.

No other details were released about the second incident..

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says this is an on-going investigation and urges anyone with information in reference to the incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.