Bibb County sheriff conducts sweep of gang members arrested on variety of charges

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit conducted a detail Thursday afternoon called Operation Clean House that saw seven proclaimed street gang members arrested.

The suspects were arrested on a variety of charges that included probation violation, gun and drug charges and child abuse, according to a press release.

Arrested were Jawarren James Balkcom, 26; Charles Antonio Balthrop, 36; Tyrik Juwan Carswell, 24; George Devin Dawson, 35; Sylvester Dugger Jr., 25; Demartez Lashawn Little, 27, and Santez Deshawn Mattox, 24, all of Macon or Bibb County.

Assisting in the detail were the Special Response Team, Department of Community Supervision, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

All are being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond.