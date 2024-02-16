Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrest 2 in connection with weekend murder in Macon

Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man who was shot over the weekend in Macon.

Cortavius Hassan Ates, 25, died from gunshot wounds after being discovered by officials near Jeffersonville Road and Roseview Drive.

On Thursday, officials arrested Kendarrious Rayshun Cone, 30, and Antonio Curry, 29, both of Macon.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, reporting shots fired in the area.

Deputies responded to the scene where they discovered Ates unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Ates was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Cone was apprehended in Twiggs County, then transported back to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Headquarters. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and aggravated assault.

Curry was apprehended at a residence in the 2300 block of Ollie Drive during the execution of a search warrant. He faces charges of murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.

Details about what happened or what led authorities to the two suspects were no immediately released.

Both Cone and Curry were transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and are being held without bond.