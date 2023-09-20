Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy charged with bringing contraband into county jail

A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged Wednesday with bringing drugs and other contraband into the county jail.

Deputy Briana Sharnerica Pitts, who has been working as a part-time deputy since November, was arrested and charged with bringing cell phones, tobacco and marijuana into the Bibb County jail on Sept. 8, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

She was booked in to the jail and given a $10,000 bond. The incident is still under investigation.