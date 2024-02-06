Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating missing woman

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing person.

Tracey Chatman, 50, was last seen by family members on Friday, Feb. 2. Chatman’s family members told authorities they were concerned after being advised that she had not reported to work for three days.

Family members stated that Chatman has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and may need medical attention.

Chatman is 5-foot-6 and weighs 155 pounds. It is unknown what Chatman was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tracey Chatman is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.