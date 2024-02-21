Bibb County sheriff still investigating who’s responsible for shooting of a 1-month-old

A 1-month-old infant is now in critical condition after being shot in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday at a location near the intersection of O’Hara Drive South and O’Hara Drive North, according to a police report.

Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health Navicent Police in reference to a child being shot.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a 1-month-old infant was transported to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, authorities said it was the infant’s aunt who drove the child to the hospital.

Police did not release the sex of the child or the identity of the child’s parents or guardian.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.