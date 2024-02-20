Bibb County sheriff trying to unravel what happened after an infant is shot

A 1-month-old infant reportedly was shot over the weekend in Macon and transported to a local hospital, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

No details were immediately available about what happened that led to the shooting.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of O’Hara Drive South and O’Hara Drive North.

Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health Navicent Police that in reference to a child shot.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that a1-month-old infant was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The infant is currently listed in stable condition, according to medical staff. No one else was reported injured.

Police did not release the sex of the child or the identity of the parents or guardian.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.