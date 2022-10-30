Bibb County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled a car over near Swan Drive.

Once the deputy got to the car, the suspects threw several grams of methamphetamine out the back of the car. Authorities say the drugs landed in plain view.

Deputies searched the car and found more items that showed the sale of illegal narcotics.

The driver had a suspended license and the passenger had an active warrant out of Crawford County.

All three are facing charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

