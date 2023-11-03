Bibb deputies arrest 16 people in connection with Middle Georgia check fraud conspiracy

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 16 people in connection with a fraud investigation involving false lawsuit settlement claims.

Representatives of Elite Pre-Settlement LLC, a company that provides cash advances to peopled involved in civil litigation, contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in mid-October to report a “large, undisclosed” amount of money had been stolen via fraud.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, now-former Ken Nugent Law Firm employee Jennifer Croom Denton, 37, has been accused of leading the scheme, making false settlement claims to obtain checks from Elite Pre-Settlement. Others would then reportedly cash the fraudulently obtained checks.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation:

Jennifer Croom Denton, 37

Ty’ceanna Brown, 26

Brittany Goolsby, 36

Essie Hargrove, 56

Tamica Howard, 38

Jakaylin Lucas, 21

Markessa Lucas, 36

Evette Oliver, 59

Shenita Rainey, 57

Tequandra Singletary, 39

Eatasha West, 49

Timothy West, 30

Tykita Curtis, 40

Doris Harris, 39

Eugenia McCrary, 40

Sonya Wynes, 58