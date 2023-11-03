Bibb deputies arrest 16 people in connection with Middle Georgia check fraud conspiracy

Caleb Slinkard
·1 min read
0
Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 16 people in connection with a fraud investigation involving false lawsuit settlement claims.

Representatives of Elite Pre-Settlement LLC, a company that provides cash advances to peopled involved in civil litigation, contacted the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in mid-October to report a “large, undisclosed” amount of money had been stolen via fraud.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, now-former Ken Nugent Law Firm employee Jennifer Croom Denton, 37, has been accused of leading the scheme, making false settlement claims to obtain checks from Elite Pre-Settlement. Others would then reportedly cash the fraudulently obtained checks.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation:

  • Jennifer Croom Denton, 37

  • Ty’ceanna Brown, 26

  • Brittany Goolsby, 36

  • Essie Hargrove, 56

  • Tamica Howard, 38

  • Jakaylin Lucas, 21

  • Markessa Lucas, 36

  • Evette Oliver, 59

  • Shenita Rainey, 57

  • Tequandra Singletary, 39

  • Eatasha West, 49

  • Timothy West, 30

  • Tykita Curtis, 40

  • Doris Harris, 39

  • Eugenia McCrary, 40

  • Sonya Wynes, 58

Recommended Stories