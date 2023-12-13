Bibby Stockholm costing more per migrant than hotels, says Home Office

Bibby Stockholm would be cheaper than hotels if at full capacity - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Bibby Stockholm barge housing asylum seekers is costing taxpayers £22.5 million – equivalent to £41,000 a day and more than an asylum hotel, the Home Office disclosed on Wednesday.

With around 300 asylum seekers being housed on the barge in Portland, Dorset, that equates to a cost of £205 per day per migrant, more than the estimated £140 per night for a stay in a hotel.

The cost was revealed in a letter to the Commons home affairs committee from Sir Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office, who was forced to reveal last week that the Rwanda scheme was costing £200 million more than previously disclosed.

In the letter, Mr Rycroft also disclosed that the Government’s legal defence of the Rwanda policy has cost a total of £2.1 million, covering battles through the British courts.

The disclosures come after this week’s suspected suicide by an asylum seeker on the barge and the Government securing the second reading of its Rwanda Bill aimed at ending the legal impasse that has grounded deportation flights since June 2022.

No asylum seekers have yet been deported to the African state.

In his letter, Mr Rycroft said travel company CTM had been awarded the £22.5 million contract to provide “bridging accommodation and travel services”.

The barge has a capacity for up to 506 migrants, who are expected to share two, three or four to a cabin. The cost per day would fall to £121 per asylum seeker if full, according to a pro-rata calculation.

Mr Rycroft told MPs: “The value for money assessment is currently being updated to give the latest per person per night cost and we will provide details in the new year once this is complete.”

The Bibby Stockholm has been blighted by problems since it was docked at Portland in July, including a series of health and safety issues.

Evacuated

It had to be evacuated in the summer after the discovery of the potentially deadly legionella bacteria in the water supply. CTM faced criticism after it emerged that asylum seekers were allowed onto the barge before the tests revealing the presence of the bacteria had been returned from government laboratories.

Sir Matthew also revealed that just 408 non-Albanian migrants who have arrived by small boats since 2020 have been returned to their home country.

That’s just 0.4 per cent of 109,917 people who arrived by small boats in that period.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said: “Today’s admissions from the Home Office show the truly appalling scale of Tory failure and chaos including a disastrously low level of enforcement in the asylum system.

“Just one per cent of small boat arrivals since 2020 have been removed. Even for Albania, which is a designated safe country, only five per cent have been removed, which is a shockingly low figure.

“In addition, Tory ministers are spending an eye watering £22 million on the Bibby Stockholm barge. We can’t continue with this damaging and costly chaos.”

