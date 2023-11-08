Bible appears to unseat Lozier in tight race for Beaver County District Attorney

Democrat Nate Bible led two-term Republican incumbent David Lozier in the high-profile race for Beaver County District Attorney Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.

David Lozier, left, and Democratic challenger Nate Bible, right.

Lozier trailed Bible 49.3% to 50.7% with all precincts reporting – the two were separated by fewer than 650 votes.

Differing goals: Election 2023: Beaver County's candidates for district attorney share their goals

While campaigning, Lozier – who fell short of a third four-year term – championed his role in creating the Beaver Valley Regional Police Department and overseeing a number of prominent criminal cases during his eight-year tenure. He lauded his efforts to equip police officers with body-worn cameras, bolster the county’s special victims unit and introduce new DNA-testing capabilities.

Bible, an attorney with NBMS Law in Beaver and a part-time public defender, pledged to be more active in daily legal proceedings than Lozier. He was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police representing Pennsylvania State Troopers in Beaver and three other barracks. Bible criticized Lozier for being “too soft” on crime and said the Republican had strained relationships with law enforcement.

In August, Bible accused Lozier of using the still-unsolved 2018 murder of Rachael DelTondo to score political points when Lozier publicly named Sheldon Jeter as the prime suspect in her death. Lozier said he hoped naming Jeter would shake loose new information in the case. Bible promised the case would be among the first he’d explore, if elected to serve as the county’s top prosecutor and chief law enforcement officer.

Timing questioned: Prime suspect named in murder of Rachael DelTondo, parents critical of announcement timing

When asked how he would handle incidents of excessive force involving Beaver County law enforcement, Bible said that while officers who abuse their authority “should be punished just like the criminals they are tasked with apprehending,” police work is “an extremely difficult job and I have the utmost respect for the men and women of law enforcement.”

“I assure you that any instance of excessive force will be looked at on a case-by-case basis,” Bible said in an election Q&A with the Times. “I will certainly take into consideration the particularly difficult job that law enforcement has, and truly try to place myself into their shoes in that particular situation. Nonetheless, they will not be given any special treatment and if charges are warranted they will be filed.”

The Beaver County Board of Elections began pre-canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday and finished tallying in-person votes by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Candidate signs dot the area along State Street in Baden.

Of Beaver County’s 111,611 registered voters, 45,120, or 40.4%, cast ballots in the 2023 municipal election — up from 33.7% in 2021 and 36.4% in 2019. About 83% of the county’s 12,054 requested mail-in ballots were returned to the Beaver County elections office.

For a full list of unofficial results, visit beavercountypa.gov.

This story will be updated with comments from candidates.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Bible appears to unseat Lozier in tight Beaver County District Attorney race