‘Bible John’ serial killer podcast claims lead to Police Scotland investigation

Police have launched an investigation into a podcast’s claims that corrupt officers may have helped to protect the notorious “Bible John” serial killer.

Police Scotland confirmed that it was “assessing the contents” of the BBC true crime series, which re-examined the murders of three Glasgow women in the late 1960s. The deaths are among Scotland’s most infamous unsolved cases.

The podcast, Bible John: Creation of the Serial Killer, was created by Audrey Gillan, the former Telegraph journalist.

It alleged that the identity of John McInnes, a possible suspect in the killing of one of the women, was “covered up” because he was the cousin of Jimmy McInnes, a detective who was friends with Joe Beattie, the officer in charge of the investigation.

Evidence had suggested that McInnes may have been the man who shared a taxi with one victim, Helen Puttock, and quoted religious verse during the journey.

However, his name was kept out of case files and he was not put in an ID parade in which Puttock’s sister, Jean Langford, who had also been in the taxi, was asked to identify the man.

Puttock, who was 29 when she was killed in October 1969, was one of three women to be murdered following nights out at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

Patricia Docker, who was 25, had been killed in February 1968 and Jemima MacDonald, who was 31, was murdered in August 1969.

The podcast came out late last year and included interviews with senior detectives who carried out a cold case review into the murders in 1995.

They said that they believed that McInnes, who took his own life in 1980, had been the man in the taxi and that he would have been arrested had he been alive today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are assessing the contents of a recent podcast in consultation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The murders of Helen Puttock, Jemima MacDonald and Patricia Docker remain unresolved, however, as with all unresolved cases, they are subject to review and any new information about their deaths will be investigated.”

The families of the serial killer’s victims said that they had recently been told that information from the podcast series had triggered new lines of inquiry.

The investigation is believed to have been called Operation Banyan and involves officers from Police Scotland’s major crimes unit. The two police officers alleged to have helped to protect McInnes are also now dead.

Elaine Paterson, whose mother, Margaret, was Puttock’s cousin, said that the award-winning podcast’s revelations had “opened a can of worms” for the family and welcomed the new investigation.

She told the Daily Record: “Our families lost a loved one and it had a ripple effect on the rest of the family. Helen’s mother never recovered from the death of her daughter.

“She moved out of Glasgow and never set foot in the city again, not even for a day. I wish this investigation had happened sooner. A lot of people from then have passed away and a lot are very elderly and their memories are going.”

The 1995 review had found that McInnes and two colleagues had been identified because a “ticket”, or business card, from the furniture store where they worked had been found at the scene.

While the two other workers were part of an identity parade, McInnes was taken to another police station and never shown to the witness.

Ms Gillan, who has also worked for The Guardian, said that she was pleased that a new police investigation had been launched on the back of her work.

She said: “Making this podcast was about trying to tell the stories of Pat, Jemima and Helen as best as I could and in a way that I had failed to do in the past.

“Along the way, our 15-month-long investigation uncovered serious allegations and shed new light on a story that has haunted Scotland for more than five decades.”

