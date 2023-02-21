Bible studies teacher asked student for a nude photo on WhatsApp, Florida cops say

A Bible studies teacher at a private Christian school inappropriately touched a student and asked her for a nude photo of herself on WhatsApp, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

An 18-year-old student told school staff that Roberto Diaz, 53, a ninth-grade teacher’s assistant and Bible studies teacher at Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South, sent her about six messages on WhatsApp between Feb. 6 and Feb. 14, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

He asked her for photos of herself, including a nude photo, according to the sheriff’s office.

The student said she refused the requests and asked Diaz to stop messaging her, the release says.

On Feb. 15, Diaz put his hand on her chin and neck and “attempted to kiss her and touch her breast,” the release says.

School officials told the sheriff’s office Diaz would be suspended pending an investigation, according to the release. The school did not respond to requests for comment from McClatchy News.

Deputies arrested Diaz on Feb. 21, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces a charge of sex offense on a student by an authority figure, the release says.

He is being held without bond, according to Polk County jail records.

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Poinciana Christian Preparatory School South is a private, non-denominational Christian school serving grades K-12, according to its website.

Poinciana is about 40 miles south of Orlando.

Youth pastor and foster parent sexually assaulted kids they met on app, Florida cops say

Martial arts instructor accused for 4th time of molesting students, Florida cops say

Man met 15-year-old girl while playing Fortnite, then raped her, Florida cops say