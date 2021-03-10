  • Oops!
Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

Holly Meyer, Nashville Tennessean
2 min read
NASHVILLE — Popular Bible teacher Beth Moore says she is no longer a Southern Baptist and has ended her longtime partnership with the conservative evangelical denomination's publishing arm, Lifeway Christian Resources.

Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and an advocate for victims of sexual abuse, told the Religion News Service she is still a Baptist, but not a Southern Baptist anymore.

"I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past," Moore told the Religion News Service in a phone interview.

Moore retweeted the Religions News Service story, but her spokesperson told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, that Moore has no plans to comment further on her decision.

For decades, Evangelical women have embraced Moore, who founded Living Proof Ministries located in Houston, Texas. She has connected with Christians through Bible studies, speaking events and social media.

In recent years, Moore received pushback for criticizing Trump.

CPAC 2021: Trump targets the Republican Party of Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell

"I do not believe these are days for mincing words. I’m 63 1/2 years old & I have never seen anything in these United States of America I found more astonishingly seductive & dangerous to the saints of God than Trumpism. This Christian nationalism is not of God. Move back from it," Moore said in a December post on Twitter.

Moore also has sparked debate among Southern Baptists about the role of women in the church. Southern Baptists limit the role of pastor to men only.

Moore also told the Religion News Service that she ended her longtime publishing relationship with Lifeway, but it will still sell her books.

Becky Loyd, the director of Lifeway Women, said in a statement that Moore helped build Lifeway's foundation in the women's Bible study space, but has moved her future Bible study publishing and event administration to her Houston ministry.

"We will continue to carry and promote Beth’s Bible studies and books," Loyd said in the statement. "Our relationship with Beth is not over, we will continue to love, pray and support Beth for years to come.

"We are thankful that God has allowed us to be a part of how He has used Beth to help women engage Scripture in deep and meaningful ways and help them grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ."

Follow Holly Meyer on Twitter: @HollyAMeyer.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beth Moore ends longtime partnership with Southern Baptist Convention

