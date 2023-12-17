Biblewalk celebrates Christmas with free tours
This Christmas, BibleWalk will celebrate the holiday season by offering free tours through The Life of Christ. The celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 24 and 25).
BibleWalk is one of the country’s leading Christian attractions, Ohio’s only life-size wax museum and home to The Museum of Woodcarving. This world–renowned nondenominational Christian museum features more than 100 scenes comprised of 325 life-sized wax figures and 100 life-sized hand-carved wooden figures, according to executive director Julie Mott-Hardin.
BibleWalk first opened its doors August 15,1987, built entirely by congregants of the adjacent nondenominational Diamond Hill Cathedral.
Currently BibleWalk offers seven different tours and nine rare exhibits, including depictions from the Bible such as the Nativity, the Ten Commandments, and the Journeys of Paul.
BibleWalk is also home to, “Dinner With Grace,” a Christian dinner theater that provides a unique dining experience.
For further information contact Julie Mott-Hardin at BibleWalk, 500 Tingley Ave., or call 419-524-0139, or email julie@ biblewalk.us. Visit their website at biblewalk.us.
