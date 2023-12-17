Biblewalk celebrates Christmas with free tours

This Christmas, BibleWalk will celebrate the holiday season by offering free tours through The Life of Christ. The celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 24 and 25).

BibleWalk is one of the country’s leading Christian attractions, Ohio’s only life-size wax museum and home to The Museum of Woodcarving. This world–renowned nondenominational Christian museum features more than 100 scenes comprised of 325 life-sized wax figures and 100 life-sized hand-carved wooden figures, according to executive director Julie Mott-Hardin.

Mary, one of the wax figures featured at BibleWalk in Mansfield.

BibleWalk first opened its doors August 15,1987, built entirely by congregants of the adjacent nondenominational Diamond Hill Cathedral.

Currently BibleWalk offers seven different tours and nine rare exhibits, including depictions from the Bible such as the Nativity, the Ten Commandments, and the Journeys of Paul.

BibleWalk is also home to, “Dinner With Grace,” a Christian dinner theater that provides a unique dining experience.

This carving of Mary holding baby Jesus while riding a donkey is one of the creations of the late Joseph Barta, who spent 30 years carving his vision of Bible stories into 100 life-sized figures.

For further information contact Julie Mott-Hardin at BibleWalk, 500 Tingley Ave., or call 419-524-0139, or email julie@ biblewalk.us. Visit their website at biblewalk.us.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Biblewalk tour through The Life of Christ is free for holiday season