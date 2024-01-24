After biblical debate, Kentucky House backs bill blocking source-of-income bans

Following a debate that included Bible references and indignation, the Kentucky House passed a controversial bill Tuesday that could block Louisville and other local governments from prohibiting source-of-income discrimination in housing.

Rep. Ryan Dotson, a Winchester Republican and the sponsor of House Bill 18, said the measure was aimed at maintaining the rights of property owners and combatting the "overreach of local government."

But six Democrats questioned how the bill - which eventually passed on a 74-20 party line vote - would affect local control, the state's housing crisis, veterans and the potential for future lawsuits.

A Louisville ordinance that prohibits source-of-income discrimination passed unanimously in 2020, and Lexington lawmakers are considering a similar measure.

The bill "should alarm all of us who have spoken in favor of local control in recent years," said Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville. "We are at the top of a very slippery slope when it comes to the legislature not just preempting what municipalities can do in the future but coming in behind duly elected local officials and nullifying the legislation that they have enacted."

Rep. Rachel Roarx, D-Louisville, said she represents a part of the city with a disproportionately high rate of people reliant on Section 8 federal housing vouchers.

"Let's be clear who these vouchers help, and who anti-discrimination laws help," Roarx said. "It helps our veterans, our seniors, our individuals with disabilities. It helps our immigrants, their families and children and the housing insecure, our chronically homeless."

Another Democrat, Rep. Lindsey Burke of Lexington, brought up the chamber's morning prayer, noting that it "referenced the parable of the sheep and the goats."

"And so I will conclude by saying, whatever you have not done for the least of these you've not done for me," she said. "And I'm ashamed that we would fail to protect vulnerable Kentuckians and disallow courageous people from offering that protection."

Heated debate

Dotson was previously a landlord for several properties and now owns just one, he told The Courier Journal.

Rep. Sarah Stalker, D-Louisville, asked if he had participated in the Section 8 voucher program.

"Yes, and I have to say my experience has been pretty phenomenal overall," Dotson responded.

Dotson criticized the bill's opponents for quoting the Bible to him, pointing to his previous support for outlawing abortion as evidence of his faith.

He said that he takes the Bible seriously and therefore draws the line when people question his integrity.

"Many of you all standing here, speaking in front of the big camera when it's on, you're amped up, you're passionate, but where was your passion when you did not support the unborn?" Dotson said.

That drew a rebuke from House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, who told Dotson abortion rights were "not relevant" to the debate.

"Give me a second to catch my breath," said Dotson, before restating his position that HB 18 is aimed at protecting property rights.

Local control vs property rights

The GOP has championed both private property rights and local government control, University of Kentucky political scientist Stephen Voss previously told The Courier Journal.

"I feel sometimes like I've wound up in a bizarro world where Democrats are speaking about local control and Republicans are thinking that the state knows better," said Burke, who introduced a bill Tuesday that would impose a statewide ban on source-of-income discrimination.

Dotson denied that his bill stymies local control.

"This is not a local control issue," Dotson told reporters after the bill advanced. "This is a property rights issue. My voting record reflects it. I mean, I've been a proponent of local control from the very beginning, but at the same time this [anti-discrimination ordinances] infringes on individual property rights."

Dotson's bill now goes to the Senate. A similar measure there has gained committee approval and is now awaiting a full floor vote.

