BIC’s Crypto Video News Show: 5 Low Cap Gems for April 2021

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at our picks for April’s Top 5 Altcoins. We will look at relevant news and recent price movements.

Watch BIC’s Latest Crypto Video News Show Here:

Cartesi (CTSI)

First, we take a look at Cartesi. Cartesi is a layer-2 infrastructure for blockchains that focuses on solving scalability issues. It allows developers to code highly scalable smart contracts using mainstream software stacks on a Linux VM. Cartesi is also well-known for its high-profile strategic partnerships. It has recently partnered with Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum.

Source: TradingView

As we can see on the chart, Cartesi’s native CTSI token reached its all-time high of $0.49 on February 10th. Currently, It could be headed to retest that level. It has currently been trading above a resistance zone at $0.2845. As long as it is above this support area, we could start seeing a move towards $0.7 or even $0.8.

ShareRing (SHR)

Next up, we have ShareRing. It is a decentralized sharing ecosystem that is more like a one-size-fits-all sharing network, which is expected to pave the way for the next-gen sharing ecosystem. The platform also simplifies sharing and renting by creating a sustainable and easily accessible global environment for sharing.

It can boast of being the only trusted sharing ecosystem in the world today. Additionally, its partnerships feature Samsung Knox, Tencent Cloud, and exchanges like Binance and KuCoin.

Source: TradingView

As we can see in the chart, the recent SHR rally started on February 16. The chart reflects the recent jump in popularity of the token, and it could be on track for new highs.

DigiByte (DGB)

Number three on our list is DigiByte. This an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform. Development began in October 2013, after which the genesis block of its DGB token was mined in January 2014 as a fork of Bitcoin (BTC). DigiByte utilizes five different algorithms for enhanced security. Originally, it aimed to improve upon the Bitcoin blockchain’s security, capacity, and transaction speed.

Story continues

While many blockchain platforms claim to be decentralized, DigiByte guarantees it completely. Notably, it is one of the few global community-driven and volunteer-based projects which hasn’t been funded by a considerable sum of pre-mined coins or an ICO.

Source: TradingView

DGB’s chart is showing a very solid uptrend. However, one interesting point is that it hasn’t managed to close near its recent highs, so those levels are something to keep an eye on.

Orion Protocol (ORN)

Next, we have the Orion Protocol, which is a liquidity aggregator that seeks to collect the entire liquidity in the cryptocurrency markets into one place. The project raised $3.5 million in a token sale last year, which Yahoo Finance dubbed the “most successful in 2020”.

The Orion Terminal went live as of March 31, and since February, Orion Protocol’s ORN token has rallied by 730%. The Orion Terminal will offer Binance and KuCoin trading without the need to sign up for an account or deal with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Source: TradingView

On the technical side, we see that ORN has been on a tear recently. Although, the uptrend has cooled off a bit after hitting resistance at $30.

Linear Finance (LINA)

Finally, we have Linear Finance and its LINA token. Linear is the first decentralized, cross-chain, delta-one platform. It focuses on building a scalable platform for trading synthetic assets backed by oil, gold, and stocks. Its partners include Moonrock Capital, Band Protocol, Huobi, NGC Ventures, Alameda Research, GBV, CMS, Kenetic, Evernew Capital.

Source: TradingView

This is a brand new coin; thus, it is prone to violent moves in both directions. LINA is trading just below the support zone of $0.149. If it can reclaim this support zone, we could start seeing moves to $0.210 and even $0.309. The record high from a couple of weeks ago on March 18 seems to have been reached ahead of schedule, but upon closer inspection, we see an uptrend still at work here.