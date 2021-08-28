BIC’s Video News Show: Robinhood IPO

BeInCrypto –

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes a look at Robinhood.

The company just had an IPO and experienced spectacular growth in terms of new users and revenue. They definitely made the most of the meme stock phenomenon and the hype around Dogecoin and Bitcoin. But what are they more focused on, democratizing access to the stock market and meme stocks, or crypto, where they’ll do battle with Coinbase and Binance?

Crypto windfall

Robinhood’s second-quarter earnings report late Wednesday revealed its reliance on cryptocurrency trades. This highlights the benefits and potential pitfalls of dealing in this emerging asset class. The trading platform’s cryptocurrency-related revenues exploded during the quarter. The company logged $233 million in such revenue, compared to just $5 million a year ago.

