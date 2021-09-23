BIC’s Video News Show: How to Survive a Bear Market?

BeInCrypto –

In this episode of BeInCrypto’s Video News Show, host Jessica Walker will explain how you can avoid losses and take a look at two of the simplest strategies you can adopt during a bear market to protect your money.

Have you ever wondered what it means when your granny who can’t use a computer asks you if it’s a good time to buy Bitcoin? This is precisely the alert that it is time to take action because something big is coming to the markets.

Market cycle psychology

But first of all, we want to show you why markets have such dark periods to give you an advantage over other investors. Markets follow a cyclical behavior, and in the cryptocurrency market there was a peak of euphoria in May, which was when the crash occurred.

