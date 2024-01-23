Bice: Milwaukee County Supervisor Burgelis accused of being 'verbally abusive' with female staff

There's one way to work with women in positions of power.

You treat them with respect and courtesy.

Or you can do it the Peter Burgelis way.

Burgelis, a Milwaukee County supervisor running for Milwaukee alderman, was reprimanded back in July by the top aide to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley for his dealings with female staffers.

"Today, I received another complaint about the manner in which you treat our employees," Mary Jo Meyers, chief of staff to Crowley, wrote Burgelis in an email on July 6.

Meyers said she was concerned about an emerging pattern.

"Cabinet is reporting that when it involves a female staff, you have been verbally abusive and completely disregard their expertise," Meyers wrote. "I also get continuous complaints that you go around Dept leadership to get what you want when you do not like an answer you are given."

Meyers said that if the problems persisted, cabinet members would be told to communicate with Burgelis through Meyers. She said the Crowley administration doesn't tolerate "disrespect or verbal abuse."

Reached last week, Burgelis said he met with Meyers after the email and that the situation has been resolved.

Burgelis offered vague details of the incident that prompted the email.

"Frankly, I don't remember the person's name," he said. "But there was a lack of accountability and transparency working with other departments on an issue that was a safety issue that was of concern for my constituents."

Burgelis is running for an open seat on the Milwaukee Common Council against former state Rep. Josh Zepnick and Lee Whiting, a member of the city's Safety and Civic Commission. The seat is currently held by Ald. Mark Borkowski, who is retiring.

Told the email referred to a pattern of abuse, not just a single incident, Burgelis dismissed the suggestion.

"My interactions with department heads are generally collaborative and focused on providing a better service for residents," he said.

Burgelis, who is in his first term, said the issue was resolved after a meeting with Meyers in July.

"That email was the first time that the chief of staff had said anything to me about that kind of a conversation from any staff member," Burgelis said. "It didn't go any further after I met with the chief of staff. OK, so … nothing came of it."

Jonathan Fera, spokesman for Crowley, said it is Meyers' job to make sure Milwaukee County department leaders and workers "feel validated and respected" in the workplace.

“It was brought to the office’s attention that employees began experiencing negative interactions with Supervisor Burgelis, which prompted the email," Fera said. "This was followed by a meeting between Supervisor Burgelis and Mary Jo Meyers to address this situation for future interactions."

This 11th Distict aldermanic contest is becoming quite the contest.

Zepnick is a former Democratic lawmaker lost his re-election bid in 2018 after being accused of kissing two women without their consent. He has said he has turned his life around after he quit drinking eight years ago.

Whiting, who was pardoned by Gov. Tony Evers in 2022 of a felony theft charge from 1980, has been circulating a flyer trying to smear his two opponents with questionable information.

And Burgelis, who was caught appearing shirtless in a livestream of a County Board meeting last month, is now being accused of misogynistic behavior in his dealings with county officials.

The winner of the race is expected to earn $84,205.58 a year under a pay plan approved by the Milwaukee Common Council. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed off on the proposal Monday, his office said. County supervisors make $25,924 annually.

In a follow-up email, Burgelis clarified that the issue that prompted the email from Crowley's chief of staff had to do with two individuals who had seen coyotes in his district. Burgelis said he "promptly reported and escalated" the issue because it was a safety concern. He said county officials took no action over several weeks.

When he received the email from Meyers, he said he reviewed the "facts and inaccuracies" in it. That led to a meeting in which all sides got to voice their perspectives on the matter.

"I will continue to serve my district dutifully," Burgelis concluded, "and lean on my proven record of supporting women — and efforts to build superb professional environments for all workers."

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 313-6684 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on X at @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Supervisor Burgelis accused of being 'abusive' with female staff