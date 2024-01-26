Bice: Sen. Lena Taylor expected to be appointed Milwaukee County judge by Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, debates a local government funding bill at the state Capitol in Madison during a Senate session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

If at first — and second and third — you don't succeed in getting a six-figure job on the public dime, then just follow state Sen. Lena Taylor's lead.

And land an appointment from the governor.

Sources tell the Journal Sentinel that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to name Taylor, 57, to a seat on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court bench. The announcement could come as soon as Friday.

Both Evers and Taylor are Democrats.

The announcement would put to an end to Taylor's long search for a high-paying post outside the Legislature. First elected to the Assembly in 2003, the sometimes-controversial senator has run unsuccessfully for Milwaukee mayor, Milwaukee County executive and Milwaukee Municipal Court in the past.

Taylor did not return calls or text messages on Thursday. Circuit court judges make $164,487 a year, nearly three times the $57,408 annual salary for a state lawmaker.

"Wow," exclaimed one prominent Democrat at the City of Milwaukee's 177th Birthday Party at the Grain Exchange, where news of the appointment pinged about the room. "I didn't have this on my 2024 bingo card."

Taylor will replace former Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Audrey Skwierawski, who was appointed interim director of state courts in August by a new liberal majority on the state Supreme Court, a job that pays $174,366 annually. Skwierawski's job was made permanent last month, and Evers announced Dec. 26 that he was seeking applicants to replace her on the Milwaukee County judicial bench.

It is not known how many others Taylor beat out for the judicial job.

Throughout her public career, Taylor has been dogged by minor controversies.

Most notably, in 2018, she was given $195 ticket for disorderly conduct for using a racial slur during a dustup with a bank teller at the the Wells Fargo branch on Wisconsin Ave. She said she believed she could speak as she did because she and those she was addressing were African American.

Taylor's appointment opens a seat for the state Senate.

Sources said former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who ran and lost to Taylor in 2016, has no interest in the post. Several political insiders said they wouldn't be surprised if Rep. LaKeshia N. Myers, a Milwaukee Democrat, runs to try to replace Taylor.

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 313-6684 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on X at @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sen. Lena Taylor expected to be appointed Milwaukee County judge