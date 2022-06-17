Bickel makes third bid for Frederick County sheriff

Jun. 17—Editor's note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary election. Profiles of the other sheriff's candidates are to come.

In his third run for Frederick County sheriff, Karl Bickel said he would eliminate the 287(g) federal immigration program and strive to make the agency an attractive employer.

The Monrovia Democrat is running in the primary against newcomer Dan McDowell, a crime scene unit supervisor at the sheriff's office. The Democratic primary winner will face off against incumbent Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in the general election Nov. 8. Jenkins is unopposed in the primary.

Bickel's law enforcement experience began with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., where he became a detective. He spent just under nine years there before his departure in 1978.

Bickel went on to manage a private investigation firm in Rockville briefly, then to the National Institute of Justice to work as a law enforcement specialist for a few years.

Bickel worked for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for about four years the 1990s. He served as second in command under Sheriff Carl Harbaugh as chief of law enforcement operations.

He retired around 2014 from the Department of Justice after 16 years there. Bickel worked as a senior policy analyst in the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, helping provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

He holds master's degrees in management and justice from Johns Hopkins University and American University. Bickel taught criminal justice at Allegany College of Maryland and at Montgomery College.

As sheriff, Bickel said, he would look to colleges and universities to recruit deputies. He plans to focus on hiring women and people who speak multiple languages.

"You have to actively go out and recruit them and explain to them what a rewarding job it can be," he said in an interview.

Story continues

Once deputies are hired, Bickel said, the promotion process needs to be fair and objective. He alleged there is a "good old boy system" at the sheriff's office currently.

Bickel would like to offer incentives such as bonuses for deputies who engage with community partners. He believes crime prevention can be aided by working with the community.

To address the opioid epidemic, he suggested holding weekly meetings with "stakeholders" in law enforcement, schools, public health and non-government organizations.

When it comes to use of force, Bickel said policy, training and supervision are key.

"There is an overemphasis on officer safety," he said. "It's not as dangerous as a lot of people would have you believe ... as far as officers killed in the line of duty."

He compared Frederick County to his time as an officer in D.C., saying "it's much safer now."

The Metropolitan Police Department experienced 12 line of duty deaths from 1971 through 1978, according to the agency's online records. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office had two line-of-duty deaths since 1929, the Officer Down Memorial Page website read.

Unless there is immediate danger, Bickel said, officers should have patience. He'd like to see the sheriff's office partner with social workers.

One of the top issues for Frederick County sheriff candidates is a long-running federal immigration program at the Adult Detention Center.

The 287(g) program allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to train sheriff's deputies to ask about the immigration status of those booked at the detention center. From there, ICE can begin deportation proceedings if necessary.

Jenkins is a proponent of the program, which he brought to FCSO in 2008.

"It's turned into a large net that gets a lot of people that really aren't a danger to the community at all," Bickel said.

Bickel would "absolutely" eliminate the 287(g) program at the sheriff's office.

As the county's population grows, he said. FCSO needs a strategic plan.

"The sheriff's office needs to be looking five, 10, 15, 20 years down the road," Bickel said.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller