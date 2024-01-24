New bicycle, pedestrian plan takes another step forward in Pekin

On the heels of adopting a Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan earlier this month, the Pekin City Council approved the acquisition of Stadium Drive easements in a move to advance that plan during Monday’s meeting.

According to Pekin City Engineer Josie Esker, the city is planning to construct a multi-use path that will run along Stadium Drive from Court Street to the existing bicycle path in Mineral Springs Park. Portions of the path will extend onto property belonging to Pekin Community High School and Pekin Park District.

“In order to build the path, the City needs the High School to approve the purchase of a right-of-way, a permanent easement, and temporary easement from the high school,” Esker said.

Construction of the path also requires approval of a permanent and temporary easement from the park district, she added. The resolution passed 6-0, with Council member Lloyd Orrick absent.

A resolution adopting an amendment to the city’s Court Street engineering design services agreement with Hanson Professional Services passed 5-1, with Council member Rick Hilst opposing the action. According to Esker, Hanson has done additional work beyond the scope of the agreement approved in 2020.

Pekin City Council members Karen Hohimer (left) and John Abel arrive for Monday's meeting.

In other business:

An ordinance approving and authorizing the execution of a third amendment to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District and Business Development District redevelopment agreement with East Court Village LLC, and East Court Village II LLC passed 5-1. Hilst cast the opposing vote.

The Council unanimously approved two amendments to the Pekin City Code to create an Economic Development Advisory Committee and to provide for the mayor to appoint board, commission and committee chairpersons.

An ordinance annexing the property known as Gamblewood Farms to the City of Pekin passed unanimously. The city purchased the property just north of the Pekin city limits in 2021 to acquire a right of way for an extension of Veterans Drive.

The Council approved a resolution adopting the 2023 Tazewell County Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan by a 6-0 vote.

A resolution to approve additional costs on T-hangar construction at Pekin Municipal Airport due to unsuitable soil conditions passed 5-1, with Hilst opposing the action. The extra cost for 141 yards of concrete and 80 tons of gravel is 95% reimbursable through Illinois Department of Transportation Aeronautics.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Pekin Council okays easements, right of way for multi-use path project