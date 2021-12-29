Bicycle-riding bandit pulls off armed robbery of upstate New York bank, police say

The NBT Bank at 853 Black River Blvd. in Rome became the target of a robbery once again, except this time it was successful.

The latest one took place at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, when the man — about 6 feet tall with a medium build — entered the bank's lobby, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller, Rome police said.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money and fled on a bicycle in a northwesterly direction, police said.

Rome police say this was the suspect in Tuesday's armed bank robbery in Rome.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, winter hat and a scarf covered his face.

Police are asking the public to review home surveillance videos and call the police tip line at 315-339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477, or www.p3tips.com with any information.

NBT bank is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tuesday's robbery suspect.

The unsuccessful robbery last week took place at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, when a man about 5-feet, 5-inches tall with a medium build entered the lobby and showed a note to the bank teller, police said.

The suspect left without obtaining any money, police said, and he fled the scene on foot in a northwesterly direction. No weapons were displayed or threatened.

The suspect’s clothing was described as a dark gray- or black-hooded shirt, gray sweatpants, black winter hat and black face mask.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: NBT Bank in Rome robbed at gunpoint by man on a bike